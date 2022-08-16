ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, WY

Wyoming Democrats Back Liz Cheney In Her Home County

By Liz Skalka
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ALdJ_0hJlin1300

WILSON, Wyo. — For much of the morning at the place where Liz Cheney was expected to cast a vote for herself in Tuesday’s Republican primary, there were more reporters than voters waiting to cast ballots.

Yet at times, the line to enter the barn-red community center in Wilson — a wealthy, mostly white enclave of fewer than 2,000 people at the base of the Teton Pass — extended nearly to the street. Longtime residents said they had never seen anything like it.

The voters who rode up to the city’s lone polling site in elite performance bicycles, Teslas and luxury trucks seemed mostly to fall into three camps on the polarizing issue of the day, Cheney’s reelection: Republicans who dislike Cheney and voted for her opponent Harriet Hageman; Republicans who admire Cheney’s resolve and bucked what seems to be the overwhelming sentiment in the Wyoming GOP; and Democrats who never voted Republican, but crossed party lines to support Cheney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSV5R_0hJlin1300
Voters arrive to cast ballots in Wilson, Wyoming, in Tuesday's primary. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images)

Teton County, home to Jackson, a new playground for the ultra-rich set against a breathtaking natural landscape, is unlike anywhere else in this heavy mining and agricultural state. It’s Wyoming’s bluest county, meaning voters here are more likely to be Democrats who voted for Cheney, an uncommon phenomenon that Cheney’s campaign encouraged.

Cheney never arrived Tuesday morning. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported that Cheney had actually voted the day before at the Teton County Library. Despite outcry from Republicans about voter fraud and absentee voting, the nation’s reddest state offers both in-person early voting and no-excuse voting by mail.

Residents were astonished — and a little flattered — that Wilson had suddenly become a hotbed of media attention for all of 12 hours.

“I’ve never seen a line this long for either a primary or a general election,” said Jeff Koshan, a 25-year resident of Wilson who wouldn’t reveal whom he voted for, but whose comments suggested it was probably Cheney. “I think people feel the need to say something.”

As for Cheney’s crossover appeal, “I can’t say I’ve ever heard of any candidate ever target the opposite party for voting support. It makes good sense,” he said.

Data from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office as of Aug. 1 shows not nearly enough Democrats scattered across the state to make a difference in Tuesday’s primary. More than 207,000 Wyoming voters are registered Republicans, versus barely 40,000 Democrats — a fraction of whom are concentrated in Teton County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8YPL_0hJlin1300 Voters flocked to the community center in Wilson, Wyoming, to vote Tuesday for Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman in the GOP primary for Wyoming's lone congressional seat. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon via Getty Images)

The Cheney/Hageman divide seemed to reflect the generational and economic schism in Wilson, a mixture of new modern homes and more modest ranches.

A woman in her 30s buckling a toddler into her truck after voting said she would probably never vote Republican again, but that Cheney’s situation has “ethical” implications.

Still, in a sign the crossover hug of Cheney has its limits, those same Democrats frowned when asked whether they would vote for Cheney for president.

“She’s way more conservative than I would ever vote for,” the woman said, citing her job as a reason for not giving her name.

“I had never voted for either one of them, dad or daughter,” said Kelly Sales, a Democrat from Wilson, referring to Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. “She upholds the rule of law and the Constitution, and that’s what matters.”

In her mission to compete against a Trump-backed opponent, Cheney’s campaign enlisted Democratic voters who share the congresswoman’s revulsion toward the former president, whom she voted to impeach for instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mthsr_0hJlin1300 A long voting line in Wilson, Wyoming. (Photo: Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Even some Republicans said the events of Jan. 6 were enough to go against the party establishment, which backed Hageman, a natural resources attorney from the Cheyenne area.

“I’m a Republican. But I draw the line at idiots,” Stan Crook, a retired 74-year-old from Freedom, told HuffPost on Monday. “I’m a veteran. Jan. 6, 2021, that got me so upset. None of the Republicans in the Senate, none of the Republicans in the House ... only when their lives were in danger did they [do anything]. Then they went right back to the same BS.”

Ted Kimmel, a Republican who voted for Hageman, acknowledged that Trump is a “problem,” but said the House’s Jan. 6 select committee, on which Cheney serves as the top Republican, didn’t conduct its hearings fairly.

“Both sides get to speak. Both sides get a rebuttal. That’s how we do it in our country. I don’t feel that happened in the Jan. 6 hearing,” he said.

As the line outside the tiny, well-manicured Wilson community center swelled in the shadow of the Tetons, a Hageman supporter asked what the fuss was about.

“What is everybody coming out for? Is the loser coming out or something?” said the man, who didn’t want to share his name with reporters. He said he likes Hageman because she’s a “conservative and not that anti-Trumper.”

He stressed that what’s playing out in Cheney’s home county isn’t representative of the rest of the state.

“Teton County, there’s a lot of liberal folks here. But the rest of the state is pretty conservative,” he said. “With the crossover, that skews things.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Wyoming voters weigh in on Liz Cheney as primary plays out

CASPER, Wyo. – People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on Rep. Liz Cheney, who's facing an uphill primary election Tuesday. "She’s going to lose," one local, BJ, told Fox News. "Sorry Liz." Another woman, Sydney, said: "I support Liz Cheney, and I am glad that she's running...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Government
City
Wilson, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
City
Cheyenne, WY
Fox News

Wyoming 2022 primary results

Wyoming is one of two states holding primary elections Tuesday. Get the Alaska 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election center. Voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, as well as candidates for the state's sole House seat, who will appear on the ballot in the November midterm elections.
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Liz Cheney
K2 Radio

Election Results – Wyoming Governor

According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, incumbent Mark Gordon has won the Republican primary for Wyoming governor. "It's a nice feeling, a humbling feeling, we want to make sure that all results are in, but it does feel pretty good," Gordon said. "We've had a tough race and I have the utmost respect for the other candidates that were in this race. I think they brought a lot to the table and certainly want to compliment them on that. But it is really nice to have the confidence and really that majority so far of voters that feel strongly that our message of diversifying the economy, dependence on a free enterprise system, personal responsibility, liberty, and having the best schools that we can possibly have. That those messages resonate and that people appreciated the leadership style that I think Jennie and I brought to the office."
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?

When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
S. F. Mori

The Wyoming Republican Primary Election Will Be Interesting

Liz Cheney is hoping to retain her seat in Congress. Wyoming Mountain Scene(Image is author's) Wyoming is one of several states which only has one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Although every state has two Senators, the number of House members is determined by the population of the state. Because of their lower population, Wyoming has Liz Cheney as its lone House member.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Local#Republicans#Politics Local#Election Fraud#The Teton Pass#Gop
Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
TEXAS STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sobs During Liz Cheney's Concession Speech

These crazy times have created some unusual moments. Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney are on opposite sides on most issues. Nessel regards herself as a liberal. Cheney sees herself as a classic conservative. But after Cheney lost her primary Tuesday night by a wide...
MICHIGAN STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Candidate Profile: Chuck Gray For Wyoming Secretary Of State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Chuck Gray’s passion for politics is undeniable. As one of the youngest members of the State Legislature, the Casper lawmaker has chosen political public service as a venue for where he would like to make a difference in society.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Alaska Beacon

Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries

Alaska Constitution Party candidate Kieran Brown is expected to be the only candidate eliminated by Tuesday’s primary elections for the Alaska Legislature, which include 59 different elections and almost 200 candidates. Alaska’s new top-four primary system means up to four candidates may advance to the Nov. 8 general election in each legislative race, and Brown […] The post Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
IDAHO STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

119K+
Followers
7K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy