ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NorthcentralPA.com

Naked woman arrested on stranger's porch

By Julye Wemple
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQPj3_0hJlikMs00

Berwick, Pa. — A naked woman found wandering a neighborhood was arrested after police discovered she'd reportedly smashed in windows at a nearby house.

Police were called to the 500 block of E. Eighth Street for reports of a naked woman on a porch, talking to herself, on July 16 around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Kayla Getz on the porch of the home with smashed windows, according to Berwick Det. Greg Martin.

Getz appeared agitated and was making nonsensical statements, Martin said. She allegedly insisted someone was in the house but wouldn't let her in, and that someone inside was in distress.

Getz refused to get dressed on her own and officers trying to control her and get her dressed failed, charges state. While she was fighting naked with police, a family with a small child walked by where Getz was in plain view, Martin noted.

Although Getz gave police a fake name, Martin was able to correctly identify her. Because she shares custody of a 3-year-old child, Martin expressed concerns Getz was a danger to the child, court records show.

Martin later spoke with the owners of the house, who said they weren't home when she smashed the windows. They didn't know Getz and hadn't given her permission to be at the house.

Getz, Stillwater, was charged with criminal trespass, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Docket sheet

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman strangled boyfriend during fight

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman is accused of strangling her boyfriend after they fought over money, according to police. Berwick officers were called to a home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street just before midnight on July 26 for a reported fight. When they arrived, they found Anthony Torres bleeding from multiple scratches on his neck, charges say. Police spoke with Torres' girlfriend, 52-year-old Lorri A. Disidoro, who...
BERWICK, PA
PennLive.com

Man wanted for questioning in lobster thefts: police

Police in Luzerne County are asking for the public’s help. Authorities in Forty Fort are looking for assistance in identifying a man for questioning with regards to the theft of lobsters from a local supermarket. The Times Leader reports how the lobsters were stolen from Schiff’s Market last Friday...
FORTY FORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man arrested, charged after two deals for crack

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested on drug charges according to an affidavit filed through the office of Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 9. The affidavit details two incidents in 2021 during which William Lawrence Adams, 49, sold a gram of crack to undercover agents. Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotic Enforcement Unit said Adams sold to an undercover agent twice in less than a week. Both deals allegedly took place near the 600 block of Market Street in Williamsport after Adams arranged the transaction through a cellular telephone. Adams was charged with a count each of felony possession with intent to deliver and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Adams posted $75,000 unsecured bail after an Aug. 10 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two accused of smashing vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery, Pa. — A man and woman of Montgomery are accused of smashing the windshield, mirrors, and taillights of a parked vehicle. State police at Montoursville say Dominic Scott Martin, 20, and Summer Rain Deitrich, 19, vandalized the vehicle the morning of June 17. The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was parked on Broad Street in Montgomery. Damaged to the vehicle totaled just over $594. A third individual who was...
MONTGOMERY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#E Eighth Street
WBRE

Four accused of beating man with metal bat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into home, woman accused of DUI

NEW PHILADELPHIA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a car crashing into a house that leads to a woman facing DUI charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to the scene that involved a 2010 Dodge Chrysler crashing into a house in Schuylkill County. PSP states […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect accused of causing police chase on I-80

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a suspect and car that was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13 around 2:00 a.m. troopers tried to pull over a silver Honda Civic for traffic violations. PSP states the suspect ignored the […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Obstruction charge withdrawn against Dickson City police officer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The charge of obstruction has been withdrawn against a Dickson City police officer after investigators say he was found speaking with an alleged drug dealer, giving information on possible informants working with police. As stated in the affidavit, Patrolman Brandon Muta, 23, of Scranton, was informed of a possible investigation into […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with arson after wildfire

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say set three fires that turned into a wildfire in Luzerne County. According to Newport Township Police Department, in May James Haven, 35, of Nanticoke, was interviewed regarding an investigation into wildfires that happened on Reclamation Land in Newport Township on April 24. Investigators […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested, K-9 helps seize drugs, stolen gun

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announce the arrest of two, one for a stolen gun seized by a K-9 unit, another for possessing drugs. According to Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. officers pulled over a Honda for traffic violations after leaving the Altmiller Playground with multiple people in the car. Investigators […]
HAZLETON, PA
WETM 18 News

Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire

WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
GILLETT, PA
Newswatch 16

Man gunned down in Williamsport apartments

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is dead, and a gunman is on the loose after a deadly shooting overnight in Williamsport. Police were called to the Victoria Gardens apartments in the 600 block of Hepburn Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Lycoming County coroner said Ziar Young, 20, died...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man arrested for child assault

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hanover Township Police arrested 72-year-old John Davis. The arrest came after a Police investigation was conducted involving child abuse. It was found the abuse was committed multiple times several years ago. Davis was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a child.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NEPA man sentenced for cutting brakes that led to woman's death

A 43 year old man from Dunmore was sentenced yesterday to 13 to 40 years in prison. John Jenkins had pleaded guilty back in May to cutting the brake lines of a car driven by Tammy Fox in 2018. The woman died from injuries received when the car crashed into a parked car and tree near North Washington Avenue in Scranton. According to investigators Jenkins cut the break lines in order to get a piece of pipe to use to smoke crack cocaine.
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Bureau of Police investigating deadly shooting

Williamsport, Pa. — A shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to a news release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had been struck by gunfire inside an apartment. When police arrived on the scene, they found one male victim in his early 20s with an "apparent...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl in Luzerne County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Terrell Watson, 33, of Philadelphia, is being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy