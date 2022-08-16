Naked woman arrested on stranger's porch

Berwick, Pa. — A naked woman found wandering a neighborhood was arrested after police discovered she'd reportedly smashed in windows at a nearby house.

Police were called to the 500 block of E. Eighth Street for reports of a naked woman on a porch, talking to herself, on July 16 around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Kayla Getz on the porch of the home with smashed windows, according to Berwick Det. Greg Martin.

Getz appeared agitated and was making nonsensical statements, Martin said. She allegedly insisted someone was in the house but wouldn't let her in, and that someone inside was in distress.

Getz refused to get dressed on her own and officers trying to control her and get her dressed failed, charges state. While she was fighting naked with police, a family with a small child walked by where Getz was in plain view, Martin noted.

Although Getz gave police a fake name, Martin was able to correctly identify her. Because she shares custody of a 3-year-old child, Martin expressed concerns Getz was a danger to the child, court records show.

Martin later spoke with the owners of the house, who said they weren't home when she smashed the windows. They didn't know Getz and hadn't given her permission to be at the house.

Getz, Stillwater, was charged with criminal trespass, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

