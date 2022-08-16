To all Trump supporters screaming and yelling about Obama Obama Obama Hillary Hillary Hillary I have a question for you. Trump was President for four years, he was surrounded by William Barr and all the other people that were doing his bidding .WHY didn't they invade Obama's/Hillary 's home if they thought THEY had documents?The simple answer is..... there was nothing there. MEANWHILE, At least one trump lawyer signed a declaration in June that all classified material had been returned. A lie that could explain in part the 1519 obstruction designation on the warrant.There it is: Trump’s team was lying to the Feds and concealing classified materials. And they got busted.Game, set, match.
They’re coming out of the woodwork now to save themselves. Trump is definitely not worth going to prison for. I hope they get to the bottom of this. Trump put our national security in great peril and we need to know WHY and who helped him. He didn’t get those documents out by himself. They need to find out who helped him and WHY they took them and refused to give them back 3 times before FBI went in a took them back. You know we’re gonna find out he was selling our secrets, right? That’s the next shoe to drop and the end of trump.
Lock up trump and those republicans who helped him pack all records to take to his home
