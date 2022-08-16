Read full article on original website
Adams diner owner saves choking woman
ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Berkshire County business owner is being praised by the local community after saving a woman inside his Adams diner Wednesday. Peter Oleskiewicz, who owns Miss Adams Diner, sprung into action after the woman began choking. “It was scary. Even for me to talk about it right now, I’m getting that […]
Vandalism reported at Bethlehem House in Easthampton
The Diocese of Springfield has released a statement following an act of vandalism Thursday at the Bethlehem House in Easthampton.
Sinkhole reported on Main Street in Three Rivers
The town of Palmer is informing residents of a sinkhole discovered on Main Street in Three Rivers Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff candidates unload accusations at each other
Pittsfield — It was a full house at the Berkshire Athenaeum library as Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler debated candidate Alf Barbalunga on Monday, August 15. The event, which was streamed live via YouTube and social media, was sponsored by Berkshire Community Television and the website iBerkshires. Panelists...
Several lottery tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — There were several lottery tickets with big prizes sold in Massachusetts this week. Two winning tickets fetched a prize of more than $1 million, while 11 other tickets were winners of $100,000 or more, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were sold the following locations:
Trash and homeless encampment on banks of Chicopee River
22News spoke with city officials after a viewer reported trash piling up on the banks of the Chicopee River.
Seen@: Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61 drew 1,800 to 2,000 people on Wednesday, August 17. Among those in attendance were Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, who will face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November.
