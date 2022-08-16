Read full article on original website
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Trump Had a Plan for Secret Documents if He Was Arrested: Ex-Lawyer
The possession of potentially classified documents is Donald Trump's "bargaining chip" should he get arrested, says a former confidant.
After landslide primary defeat, Liz Cheney announces new anti-Trump group, says she's 'thinking about' WH bid
Immediately following her loss to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming's Republican primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., unveiled her next move, launching a new organization with the primary goal of keeping former President Donald Trump from regaining the presidency. The group, called The Great Task, gets its name from a phrase in...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
How Much is Former GOP House Member Liz Cheney Worth?
Liz Cheney, 56, is a lawyer, politician, political analyst and author who served as the Republican representative from Wyoming since she was elected in 2016. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, she conceded the...
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
Harriet Hageman sees her landslide victory over Liz Cheney in Wyoming as beacon for the nation: 'We're fed up'
Harriet Hageman, the Republican nominee for Wyoming's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, predicted Wednesday that her primary victory over Rep. Liz Cheney would serve as a beacon for the rest of the country, which she described as "fed up" with Washington, D.C., and its "corruption." In an...
Liz Cheney - live: Biden calls Wyoming congresswoman after defeat and Trump attacks
US president Joe Biden reached out to Liz Cheney on Wednesday after she lost to Donald Trump-backed Republican nominee Harriet Hageman.Mr Biden had called the Wyoming congresswoman and Trump critic as the 45th president wasted no time in taking a victory lap, Bloomberg reported.“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others," Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now,” he added, before quipping that...
Cheney, facing near certain defeat in Wyoming's GOP primary, eyes bigger battle ahead
Embattled Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, in her closing message to Wyoming voters ahead of the state’s Tuesday primary, once again spotlighted her mission to make sure that former President Trump never returns to the White House. "America cannot remain free if we abandon the truth. The lie that 2020...
CNBC
Trump enemies Liz Cheney, Lisa Murkowski face GOP primary challengers as Sarah Palin stages comeback
High-profile congressional Republicans in Wyoming and Alaska who crossed former President Donald Trump are set to defend their seats against primary challengers he endorsed. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Trump's biggest GOP critic in the House and a leader on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot select committee, is expected to lose to Harriet Hageman.
There Are No Good Options in Liz Cheney's Primary
As primary election season begins to wrap up, only Alaska and Wyoming hold elections today. Alaskans, in the first test of their new open primary system, will decide whether to renominate Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski as well as whether to choose former Gov. Sarah Palin to be the next representative for the state's only seat in the House of Representatives.
Potential primary loss likely not the end of the road for Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) political career and fight against former President Trump appear unlikely to end, even if she loses the Republican primary for her re-election Tuesday, Insider writes. The big picture: Cheney is bracing for potential defeat as her opponent Harriet Hageman is polling 30 points ahead, a recent...
Harriet Hageman defeats Liz Cheney in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-large Congressional District
Harriet Hageman defeated Liz Cheney, Anthony Bouchard, Robyn Belinskey, and Denton Knapp in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s At-large Congressional District on August 16, 2022. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Cheney, who was first elected to represent this district in 2016, Bouchard, and Hageman led the primary field in fundraising heading into Election Day.
