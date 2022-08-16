ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrall, TX

Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer

By Kate Winkle
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AowGb_0hJliKc600

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin , following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020 . Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.

On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a “traffic infraction” as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall Police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.

The same day, the police department posted a selfie with the caption , “Make those stops, you never know who you might meet. Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas.” The two, both with sunglasses pushed back on their heads, smile in front of a dark-colored car.

The post has more than 13,000 reactions, 1,900 shares and 1,700 comments. Some criticized the department for the post, while others posted in support of Rittenhouse and similarly welcomed him to the state.

The department limited who could comment on the post and included in its text “I must have missed something, I believed that this young man was arrested, charged, indicted and then found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Is this not how our country works anymore? The hate in these comments is terrible, if you have information that is contrary to that I would honestly love to hear it.”

Chief Whitworth shared information about the traffic stop Tuesday with KXAN and added “I prefer not to make any further statements.”

Rittenhouse tweeted in June he planned to attend Blinn College and said he hoped to attend Texas A&M in 2023. Blinn is a community college with locations in Brenham and Bryan and, according to the Texas Tribune, has strong transfer partnerships with the university.

Shortly after he was acquitted, Rittenhouse joined NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield for an hour-long interview, where he talked about hoping to return to school and continue studying nursing, although he added he was interested in looking into law. He also said someone “helps with security” and, at the time, tried to avoid being recognized.

“I don’t really like when fans recognize me or anti-fans recognize me. I just like to try to be normal,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the investigation in this case has continued. The […]
96.5 The Rock

Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster

No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brenham, TX
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Thrall, TX
FOX West Texas

Kidnapping suspect booked at Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 44 year old kidnapping subject was arrested Aug. 17 in San Angelo after he assaulted a man and woman, according to Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. Aug. 15 by a female and when they arrived to the scene, a man said he had been assaulted.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
fox44news.com

2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman

Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo man sentenced to 15 years for 2018 Hit and Run

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Clayton Wayne Dunn has been found guilty and has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the indicted charge of an Accident Involving Death, a 2nd Degree Felony, for the death of Jacob Marinez in 2018. The Circumstances of the Offense (according to the press release): On November 21, 2018, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Credit Card Abuse highlights SAPD’s Wanted Wednesday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday,’ highlighting Jeremy Cozad, who has a felony warrant out for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. Cozad is a 29-year-old male, stands 5’9″, roughly 200 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes Any information that leads to Cozad’s arrest could result in a reward […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfies
KWTX

Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
ROCKDALE, TX
KWTX

Bell County Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying shooter

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Killeen are asking the public for help identifying the gunman involved in a shooting that damaged several vehicles on Aug. 7, 2022. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. They located multiple spent casings spreading from the...
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: August 18, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Jonathan Wayne Staker, 44, of Rowena, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Day 3: Witnesses Take the Stand to Detail How Jacob Martinez Lost His Life

SAN ANGELO – The wrongful death jury trial of Clayton Dunn continued Wednesday with multiple police officers and other witnesses of the alleged crime taking the stand. Dunn, who is accused of killing 33-year-old Jacob Martinez by running over him with his truck while Martinez was riding his bicycle, sat in the court room with a hair cut, fresh shave, and black button up shirt and listened to each of the witnesses. The morning session consisted of four San Angelo Police Officers and one man who witnessed the truck drive off from the scene.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy