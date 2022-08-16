ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodhead, WI

fox47.com

Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
JANESVILLE, WI
Daily Reporter

Cullen maintains family company’s dedication to training, workforce development

A fifth-generation owner of JP Cullen, Laura Cullen oversees its 500-plus employees’ training and development, recruitment and performance training. Cullen has tripled the size of her team over the past year and doubled the number of internal courses offered and taken, increasing internal participation in Cullen College and its graduate pool.
JANESVILLE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair

WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
WATERLOO, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
CALEDONIA, IL
AM 1390 KRFO

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Evers needs to shut down Line 5

Dear Editor: I’m a student at Edgewood College in Madison. When you’re 20 years old like I am, you’re supposed to focus on building your future, but the climate crisis has me worrying about whether I’ll have a future. A livable future is actively threatened both...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison College partners with Middleton HS for Education Academy

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping local students who want to become teachers earn their degree. The school partnered with Middleton High School to start the Education Academy. The program allows students who may not be able to afford college earn credits towards an associate’s degree in teaching.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
MADISON, WI
travelawaits.com

7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin

Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
EDGERTON, WI
fox47.com

Raptor Center helps birds of prey return to wild

MILTON, Wis. — An unassuming non-profit organization is quietly giving nature a helping hand. The Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton has rehabilitated hundreds of birds of prey since Dianne Moller founded it 25 years ago. This love of these birds started at a young age for Moller.
MILTON, WI
97ZOK

Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees

Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
nbc15.com

Man shot near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Medical examiner identifies Madison man killed in stabbing

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person killed in a stabbing last week in Madison as 35-year-old Larry I. Fullilove. Police say Fullilove was stabbed at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday night on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue off of Lexington Avenue on the city’s north side. Officers found him at the scene with a stab wound, but he later died at the hospital.
MADISON, WI

