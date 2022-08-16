Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox47.com
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
Daily Reporter
Cullen maintains family company’s dedication to training, workforce development
A fifth-generation owner of JP Cullen, Laura Cullen oversees its 500-plus employees’ training and development, recruitment and performance training. Cullen has tripled the size of her team over the past year and doubled the number of internal courses offered and taken, increasing internal participation in Cullen College and its graduate pool.
nbc15.com
Food Fight reveals 2 restaurants set to open in 2023, first Northwoods eatery now open
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food Fight Restaurant Group updated patrons Wednesday that it has expanded its reach to the Northwoods and that it would be opening two new restaurants next year. The restaurant group stated that Manny’s Parkside, which opened earlier this summer in Manitowish Waters, is its first restaurant...
wisfarmer.com
Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair
WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
captimes.com
Cut the curds: Farmer John’s cheese ousted from Dane County Farmers’ Market
Fourth-generation dairy farmer John Dougherty has sold Farmer John’s cheese at the Dane County Farmers’ Market for over three decades. The popular Saturday morning market on Madison’s Capitol Square is one of Dougherty’s busiest; his fan-favorite cheese curds often draw a crowd. But for the last...
You Could Take Home A Fossil From This Geologic Wonderland In Wisconsin
If you live around the Stateline area you've undoubtedly seen or heard of The Cave of the Mounds, A Geologic Wonder at some point in your life. I definitely remember seeing billboards for it as we drove through Wisconsin as a kid. I never knew what it was, I just knew it had kind of a funny name.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
captimes.com
Letter | Evers needs to shut down Line 5
Dear Editor: I’m a student at Edgewood College in Madison. When you’re 20 years old like I am, you’re supposed to focus on building your future, but the climate crisis has me worrying about whether I’ll have a future. A livable future is actively threatened both...
fox47.com
Madison College partners with Middleton HS for Education Academy
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping local students who want to become teachers earn their degree. The school partnered with Middleton High School to start the Education Academy. The program allows students who may not be able to afford college earn credits towards an associate’s degree in teaching.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
CBS 58
Burlington woman killed in collision with box truck in Village of Rochester
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman has died following a crash in the Village of Rochester. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities responded to the scene for a two-vehicle accident involving one vehicle that rolled over on...
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox47.com
Raptor Center helps birds of prey return to wild
MILTON, Wis. — An unassuming non-profit organization is quietly giving nature a helping hand. The Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton has rehabilitated hundreds of birds of prey since Dianne Moller founded it 25 years ago. This love of these birds started at a young age for Moller.
Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees
Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
nbc15.com
Man shot near downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
fox47.com
Medical examiner identifies Madison man killed in stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person killed in a stabbing last week in Madison as 35-year-old Larry I. Fullilove. Police say Fullilove was stabbed at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday night on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue off of Lexington Avenue on the city’s north side. Officers found him at the scene with a stab wound, but he later died at the hospital.
Comments / 0