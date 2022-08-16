ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Man sentenced for breaking into home, raping woman

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhFWC_0hJlhpV400

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man convicted of kidnapping and rape was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Antwane Foster

Antwane Foster, 35, of Akron, must serve 30 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Couple arrested for sex on Cedar Point Ferris wheel

A Summit County jury found Foster guilty in June. He was convicted of the following charges.

  • Rape – a Felony of the 1 st Degree
  • Aggravated Burglary – a Felony of the 1 st Degree
  • Two counts of Kidnapping – Felonies of the 1 st Degree with Sexual Motivation Specifications
  • Gross Sexual Imposition – a Felony of the 4 th Degree

The judge designated Foster a Tier III sex offender, meaning if he is released from prison, he will be required to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

He was also found guilty of the sexually violent predator specification.

“Antwane Foster is a violent, sexual predator and is a danger to the community. He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “I hope today is part of the ongoing healing process for the survivor. Her inner strength is an inspiration.”

Local FBI part of national sex trafficking operation that rescued 100+ children

In July of 2020, Foster broke into the victim’s home where he strangled and sexually assaulted her.   Foster did not know the victim.

Foster has eight prior convictions for public indecency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 14

Mark Wise
2d ago

1 bullet = thousands of saved tax dollars over that 30 years. change my mind.

Reply(3)
19
David Beck
1d ago

as there are certain levels of humanity, there are also certain levels of evolution...a perfect example

Reply
3
 

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

