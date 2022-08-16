ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

One killed after high-speed chase with troopers

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 2 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway following a deadly pursuit late Monday night.

Officials say one person was killed in a crash after leading troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase through the metro.

“State law says that when red, blue lights come on, you yield to the right,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “Had that occurred, no loss of life would have would have happened.”

Authorities say it started when a trooper pulled over a stolen vehicle near I-35 and S.E. Grand around 9 p.m. on Monday.

“That pickup truck fled the scene, fled from troopers during the pursuit,” said Foster.

The chase ended in Norman when a trooper performed a TVI, causing the suspect’s vehicle to flip.

Officials say two people were ejected in the crash, while a third suspect remained in the vehicle.

Authorities say one person died in the crash, and another was critically injured.

KFOR asked if the chase aligns with the Highway Patrol’s policy regarding high-speed pursuits and if the agency could have done anything differently.

“Anytime there’s a loss of life, that’s terrible,” said Foster. “Somebody’s decision to flee from the police cost a life.”

“It is negligence on our part to let someone drive like that and go. We won’t do that. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will intervene.”

