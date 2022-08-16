Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Fundraiser underway for Brevard Elementary Muddy Sneakers fund
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A fundraiser is underway for the Brevard Elementary School Muddy Sneakers program. The program uses hands-on learning and experiential teaching methods to help children learn about science. A one-year program provides each BES student with:. 4 off-campus expeditions in DuPont State Forest, Pisgah National Forest...
my40.tv
Weights and measures lesson gets WNC students ready for school
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local students are participating in lessons as they get ready to go back to school. There was a weights and measures lesson at Zaniac Learning Center in Biltmore Park Town Square. It was part of the learning center's year-round science, technology, engineering, art and math programs.
my40.tv
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
my40.tv
Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital hosts first of 10 listening sessions
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The first of 10 public listening sessions about health care in Western North Carolina was held Thursday, Aug. 18, in Transylvania County. The Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital wanted to hear concerns about WNC’s health care industry and brainstorm what can be done to make it better.
biltmorebeacon.com
New nurse practitioner joins AdventHealth family medicine team at Forge Mountain
HENDERSONVILLE — Laura Long, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Forge Mountain in Mills River. Long will assist Dr. Robert L. Smith in providing whole-person care to the community. Since 2007, Long has served as a registered nurse in multiple units, such as the...
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
bjournal.com
Rogers deeply rooted on family farm in Unicoi County
Editor’s Note: This October, we will celebrate our 30th class of 40 Under Forty honorees. Each week in 2022, The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia will highlight one of our 2021 40 Under Forty honorees leading up to the announcement of our milestone class this fall. It is hard...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Round of ammo found on Rutherford Co. school bus
A round of ammunition was found on a school bus in Rutherford County.
Two Upstate students hit by vehicles in 1st week of school
Just days into the start of the school year and two upstate students have been struck by vehicles, leaving one of those students with serious injuries.
my40.tv
Local business makes $5,000 donation to Bullington Gardens' Fairy Trail
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A hidden gem in Hendersonville received a donation from a local business. Tiny fairies were on hand Wednesday, Aug. 17 as Rakesh and Dolly Agarwal, owners of Rug & Home, gave $5,000 to Bullington Gardens' Fairy Trail. The trail, open since 2018, is free to...
Swastikas painted on South Carolina church, pastor attributes it to anti-abortion stance
A church in Spartanburg was vandalized this week. The Promised Land Church signs, Christian school signs, sidewalk and city stop sign were spray painted.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
my40.tv
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office streamlines process for bringing on lateral hires
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is trying to streamline the process for bringing on new hires from other agencies. On Thursday, Aug. 18, the department began a new process for lateral hires. They've taken their normal application process and pared it down for folks...
WRAL
How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and county leaders have...
spectrumlocalnews.com
1 year after storm devastated Haywood County, volunteers continue to rebuild homes
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — On Aug. 17, 2021, Jeremy Hill had just picked up his 7-year-old son from school when it started to rain. The rain picked up in intensity, and the Pigeon River, which Hill couldn't even see from his front steps, began to climb over the ledge and pour into his neighborhood in Canton.
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
thevalleyecho.com
RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap
The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
Smoky Mountain News
‘We just held on’ : A year after historic flood, Cruso family is still rebuilding
Handing an old red bandana back and forth to wipe away the tears emerging from their eyes, Wendy and Chuck Rector sit in two plastic Adirondack chairs on what was once a pristine property — a dream home of sorts, truth be told. “People say to us, ‘Why don’t...
