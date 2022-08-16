ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

my40.tv

Fundraiser underway for Brevard Elementary Muddy Sneakers fund

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A fundraiser is underway for the Brevard Elementary School Muddy Sneakers program. The program uses hands-on learning and experiential teaching methods to help children learn about science. A one-year program provides each BES student with:. 4 off-campus expeditions in DuPont State Forest, Pisgah National Forest...
BREVARD, NC
my40.tv

Weights and measures lesson gets WNC students ready for school

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local students are participating in lessons as they get ready to go back to school. There was a weights and measures lesson at Zaniac Learning Center in Biltmore Park Town Square. It was part of the learning center's year-round science, technology, engineering, art and math programs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

New nurse practitioner joins AdventHealth family medicine team at Forge Mountain

HENDERSONVILLE — Laura Long, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Forge Mountain in Mills River. Long will assist Dr. Robert L. Smith in providing whole-person care to the community. Since 2007, Long has served as a registered nurse in multiple units, such as the...
thesmokies.com

The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
CHEROKEE, NC
bjournal.com

Rogers deeply rooted on family farm in Unicoi County

Editor’s Note: This October, we will celebrate our 30th class of 40 Under Forty honorees. Each week in 2022, The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia will highlight one of our 2021 40 Under Forty honorees leading up to the announcement of our milestone class this fall. It is hard...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County

FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Politics
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
PIEDMONT, SC
thevalleyecho.com

RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap

The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
SWANNANOA, NC

