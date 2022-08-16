ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

City council discusses low-income water assistance program

By Angel Oliva
 2 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the Amarillo City Council discussed the creation of a low-income household water assistance program with the help of the Panhandle Community Services.

During the meeting, the city said the program would aim to help households pay their water bills that are higher than usual. The program would provide assistance until Sept. 30, 2023.

The motion accepts an award from the Panhandle Community Services. The city council voted to pass the motions with a 5-0 vote.

