Man shoots himself after standoff with TPD
Law enforcement officials are at the scene of an incident located at the 2900 block of Byington Circle near Huntington Woods Blvd. Thursday afternoon.
WCTV
11 hour standoff in Tallahassee comes to an end, suspect identified
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a little more than 11 hours, Tallahassee Police announced early Friday morning that the standoff ended with the suspect killing himself. TPD’s Tactical Apprehension and Control (TAC) Team entered the house on Byington Circle and found 62-year-old Frank Copson held up in a bathroom. After several hours of trying to convince Copson to end the standoff and come out peacefully, TPD says Copson shot himself inside the bathroom and died on scene.
Man arrested in Leon Co. for possession of material displaying abuse of a minor
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made an arrest in a case involving possession of material displaying abuse of a minor.
Gadsden County Emergency Services to receive grant from Firehouse Subs
The Gadsden County Emergency Services Department received a grant from Firehouse Subs.
WCTV
Leon County Teacher’s Associations reacts to Governor DeSantis’ plan to address teacher shortage
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As we reported Monday, district leaders in Leon County still searching for teachers and bus drivers. The district started the year 20 bus drivers short and needing to fill around 30 teaching vacancies. However, staffing shortages have been a problem across the state. The Florida Education...
cw34.com
Woman accused of dragging disabled patient by the hair, ripping it out
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A care provider is accused of abusing an adult with disabilities. According to an investigation by the state's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Makala Malcolm dragged an adult with disabilities directly by the hair, tearing out several braids in the process, and leaving a bald spot with redness and blood on the victim's scalp.
WCTV
Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
ecbpublishing.com
Victim Advocacy in Jefferson County
With every crime that is reported in the United States, a case is opened. Some crime cases are closed swiftly, while others may remain open for months or even years without resolution. With every case that is opened, there are innocent lives that have been impacted, sometimes irreparably. Victims or survivors of crimes often are thrown into unfamiliar legal territory, or may be unaware of their rights, and may be uncertain as to how to navigate criminal or court processes. They may be unaware of how to seek emergency services or who they can call during a critical situation in order to receive assistance. Marie Rigdon, the Victim Services Practitioner with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, has been helping victims to find the help they need since June of 2016.
tallahasseereports.com
Say No 2 Doak PAC Ties Abortion, Drug Legalization to City Commission Races
Dianne Williams-Cox is being attacked again for her decision not to entangle Tallahassee City Commission business with abortion politics. Tallahassee Reports has obtained a copy of a mailer (shown below) that was scheduled to hit mailboxes today. The Say No 2 Doak PAC is paying to send the campaign mailer which supports Adner Marcelin and criticizes his opponent, Dianne Williams-Cox, for voting against a city commission sponsored abortion resolution and two other issues.
tallahasseereports.com
Progressive Movement Plans Takeover of City Hall
A group of progressive activists – led by current Tallahassee City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter- are working to take control of the city commission and to expand their influence over local government with significant financial help from a progressive group located in Palo Alto, California. Commissioner Matlow...
floridapolitics.com
State proposes new hospital licensure rule
Broward Health and Tampa General Hospital have previously challenged proposed changes. The state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) is altering its existing licensure standards and application form that hospitals submit to the state for initial, renewal and change of ownership applications. The agency will hold a one-hour meeting on...
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on entering auto cases
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help following a string of entering autos that occurred on Wednesday night in the River Chase neighborhood. According to DCSO Investigator Steve Clark, the department was made aware of the entering auto complaints at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
valdostatoday.com
Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges
THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
Florida State University's Student Union now open
Students are already enjoying the $144 million facility ahead of the first day of classes. The four story building has been 3 years in the making.
WCTV
LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high speed chase that started on Highway 27 led to a crash. The chase centered around a stolen vehicle, a white truck, in the 1900 block of W. Tennessee St. on Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department said they tried to stop the truck almost immediately...
WCTV
City Commission candidate files cease and desist over campaign ads
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The tension between city commission candidates, Jeremy Matlow and David Bellamy continues to heat up after Bellamy files a cease and desist letter against one of Matlow’s campaign ads. The letter claims that at least one of Matlow’s radio ads includes false statements, according to...
WJHG-TV
Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
ecbpublishing.com
Car Thieves, Kudzu, and the Chamber of Commerce
It all started a little over one hundred years ago. In 1919, residents of Jefferson County gathered to create a local body of individuals and merchants who could work together to promote the county. “The Chamber of Commerce was organized Friday afternoon,” announced the Monticello News on September 26, 1919. A good number of people turned out for the first meeting, and officers were elected. Charles A. Simpson was chosen as president, W. H. Bulloch served as the first secretary, and Paul R. Whitaker became the treasurer.
WALB 10
Cairo daycare expands to third location
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
Video shows shooting at Panama City Beach gas station
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released a video in a shooting on Panama City Beach Monday. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. BCSO Criminal investigators originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Norma Jean Thomas in […]
