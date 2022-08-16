ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

11 hour standoff in Tallahassee comes to an end, suspect identified

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a little more than 11 hours, Tallahassee Police announced early Friday morning that the standoff ended with the suspect killing himself. TPD’s Tactical Apprehension and Control (TAC) Team entered the house on Byington Circle and found 62-year-old Frank Copson held up in a bathroom. After several hours of trying to convince Copson to end the standoff and come out peacefully, TPD says Copson shot himself inside the bathroom and died on scene.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Woman accused of dragging disabled patient by the hair, ripping it out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A care provider is accused of abusing an adult with disabilities. According to an investigation by the state's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Makala Malcolm dragged an adult with disabilities directly by the hair, tearing out several braids in the process, and leaving a bald spot with redness and blood on the victim's scalp.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Victim Advocacy in Jefferson County

With every crime that is reported in the United States, a case is opened. Some crime cases are closed swiftly, while others may remain open for months or even years without resolution. With every case that is opened, there are innocent lives that have been impacted, sometimes irreparably. Victims or survivors of crimes often are thrown into unfamiliar legal territory, or may be unaware of their rights, and may be uncertain as to how to navigate criminal or court processes. They may be unaware of how to seek emergency services or who they can call during a critical situation in order to receive assistance. Marie Rigdon, the Victim Services Practitioner with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, has been helping victims to find the help they need since June of 2016.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Gaines
tallahasseereports.com

Say No 2 Doak PAC Ties Abortion, Drug Legalization to City Commission Races

Dianne Williams-Cox is being attacked again for her decision not to entangle Tallahassee City Commission business with abortion politics. Tallahassee Reports has obtained a copy of a mailer (shown below) that was scheduled to hit mailboxes today. The Say No 2 Doak PAC is paying to send the campaign mailer which supports Adner Marcelin and criticizes his opponent, Dianne Williams-Cox, for voting against a city commission sponsored abortion resolution and two other issues.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Progressive Movement Plans Takeover of City Hall

A group of progressive activists – led by current Tallahassee City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter- are working to take control of the city commission and to expand their influence over local government with significant financial help from a progressive group located in Palo Alto, California. Commissioner Matlow...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

State proposes new hospital licensure rule

Broward Health and Tampa General Hospital have previously challenged proposed changes. The state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) is altering its existing licensure standards and application form that hospitals submit to the state for initial, renewal and change of ownership applications. The agency will hold a one-hour meeting on...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mental Health#Mental Illness#Tpd#Apalachee Center
valdostatoday.com

Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges

THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high speed chase that started on Highway 27 led to a crash. The chase centered around a stolen vehicle, a white truck, in the 1900 block of W. Tennessee St. on Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department said they tried to stop the truck almost immediately...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

City Commission candidate files cease and desist over campaign ads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The tension between city commission candidates, Jeremy Matlow and David Bellamy continues to heat up after Bellamy files a cease and desist letter against one of Matlow’s campaign ads. The letter claims that at least one of Matlow’s radio ads includes false statements, according to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJHG-TV

Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Car Thieves, Kudzu, and the Chamber of Commerce

It all started a little over one hundred years ago. In 1919, residents of Jefferson County gathered to create a local body of individuals and merchants who could work together to promote the county. “The Chamber of Commerce was organized Friday afternoon,” announced the Monticello News on September 26, 1919. A good number of people turned out for the first meeting, and officers were elected. Charles A. Simpson was chosen as president, W. H. Bulloch served as the first secretary, and Paul R. Whitaker became the treasurer.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Cairo daycare expands to third location

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
CAIRO, GA
WKRG News 5

Video shows shooting at Panama City Beach gas station

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released a video in a shooting on Panama City Beach Monday. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. BCSO Criminal investigators originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Norma Jean Thomas in […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy