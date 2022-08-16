ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godwin assigned to ACL Dodgers

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Connor Godwin is ready for his opportunity.

Last month, Godwin was signed to a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers at pitcher. Now, Godwin knows where he will be starting out in the farm system.

Godwin will compete for the Arizona Complex League (ACL) in Phoenix for the Dodgers rookie ball team. Connor blossomed at the junior college level in Florida out of Horseheads High School. After graduating from Horseheads in 2020, Godwin continues to build his already impressive resume.

Godwin pitched for the College of Central Florida and struck out 47 batters in 38 innings of work during his freshman campaign. From there, Godwin secured a roster spot for the Frederick Keys in the MLB Draft League.

Godwin, 20, completed five innings for the Keys before being signed by the Dodgers as a free agent. The 6’4″ 207-pounder has a true pitcher’s frame and has the ability to hit mid-90’s consistently for his fastball.

18 Sports will continue to follow Godwin’s progress in the Dodgers system as it develops.

