Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
Juneau Police: The role of school resource officers. UAS Campus Kick-Off on Friday. Cancer Connection, working to beat the odds.
On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the role school resource officers play in today’s schools. How the Juneau Police Department uses them to make schools a safer place. Also in the program:. How UAS’ annual Campus Kick-Off gives new students a chance to connect with the...
ktoo.org
Family Promise of Juneau works to end child homelessness.
Guests: Katherine Carlson, LMSW Executive Director Family Promise of Juneau. It’s no accident that Kathleen Carlson, also known as Katti, is in the business of fighting homelessness. As a child, there were times when her family didn’t have a place to call home. Carlson brings her firsthand knowledge of the childhood trauma this causes to her work at Family Promise of Juneau. When the group formed five years ago, it made the decision to focus on struggling families, to reduce the number of children experiencing homelessness. This Sunday, the non-profit is taking time out to celebrate some of its success stories, that include families and children who now have stability.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Court System sees expansion of law resources for public
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Through a new department in the Alaska Court System, the "Access to Justice" department is providing resources to the public in an effort to help the public better navigate legal matters. That was the word from Juneau Superior Court Judge Amy Mead on Action Line. She...
ktoo.org
Tuesday, August 16, 2022: GOTNV: Get out the Native Vote. Alaska Robotics celebrates 10th anniversary. Family Promise of Juneau BBQ on Sunday.
Tuesday wasn’t just election day in Alaska, but the first in the state’s history to use a new way of casting ballots called ranked choice voting. On Juneau Afternoon, the head of Alaska’s “Get Out the Native Vote” campaign will talk about efforts to educate Alaska Native and American Indian voters about the change in the voting system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kinyradio.com
Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
ktoo.org
August, a month of fun and games at the Juneau Public Library.
Guests: Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library Programs and Marketing Coordinator. August, which is traditionally a rainy month, is a great time to plan an adventure at the Juneau Public Library. Margaret Luedke tells you how.
kinyradio.com
1,400 housing units built in Juneau in the last decade, according to JEDC
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Economic Development Council Executive Director Brian Holst spoke to the number of housing units built in Juneau while a guest on Action Line. Holst said the council has been researching housing stock, as part of the ongoing housing crisis in Juneau. According to Holst, 1,400-plus units have been built in Juneau in the last 10 years.
ktoo.org
Newscast — Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Juneau organizations support transgender youth with new written guides for navigating school challenges;. Alaskans headed to the polls today for their first chance to rank candidates in the special U.S. House general election and primaries;. Final results for the statewide primary won’t be available until at least August 31st;
ktoo.org
Njuzu Marimba Group send off for longtime member, Em Eason.
Guests: Em Eason, Njuzu Marimba Group. Jesse Larson, Marimba teacher. The Njuzu Marimba band has brought traditional and modern Zimbabwean music to Juneau for many years. Em Eason, who has been performing with the group since elementary school, talks about how she came of age playing marimbas, embraced by a community of musicians. She says she will seek out that experience when she goes to college. Jesse Larson, who teaches marimba classes, explains what makes this instrument accessible to all age groups and even those who don’t read music.
ktoo.org
You may hear the Barred Owl in Juneau before you see it.
Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society programs manager. The Barred Owl is known for its mating ritual duets, which over the years have been heard more frequently in Juneau. Brenda Wright explains how the owl has steadily expanded its range across the North American continent, and in the last 40 years, made its way into Juneau. She says if you listen closely, the bird’s call almost sounds like it’s saying, “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you?”
kinyradio.com
USFS announces Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center schedule shift
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center will shift to fall, winter hours in September. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the visitor center will transition to limited fall hours beginning Sept. 28. Regular winter hours begin Oct. 24, 2022, and fall hours for the MGVC are as...
kinyradio.com
Hoonah man opens up on reasons behind backing mayoral recall effort
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - A Hoonah man has revealed to News of the North why he is one of 10 registered voters in the city that are seeking to recall Mayor Gerald Byers. Travis Lewis explained over the weekend why he signed on to the attempt to remove the mayor.
kinyradio.com
Montana Creek Bridge, near rifle range, closes to car traffic
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation said Thursday that the Montana Creek Bridge, located beyond the Hank Harmon Rifle Range, is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. Pedestrian access remains open, but could be closed if the bridge's condition worsens. ADOT Spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said the...
kinyradio.com
22.1-pound King Salmon tops unofficial results in Derby leaderboard
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fishing wrapped up Sunday as the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby came to a close. According to the unofficial results, a 22.1-pound King caught at Auke Nu by Shawn Bethers tops the board. Steve Mielke's 20.7-pounder King from Amalga follows second. An 18.3-pound King, also from...
Comments / 1