Stillwater police arrest school bomb threat suspect

STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A man was arrested in Tulsa, Tuesday, accused of calling in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School.

Larry Donnell Thomas was arrested on suspicion of using access to computers to violate Oklahoma statutes AFCF and threatening a violent act, according to Stillwater Police Department officials.

Larry Donnell Thomas, mugshot from Stillwater Police Department.

Officers were called to Stillwater High School at 12:09 p.m. Monday regarding a bomb threat.

“An SHS employee received the phone call, where the caller made the threat and hung up the phone,” a police official said.

The employee answered a second call from the same number. The caller was described as a male with a raspy voice.

Stillwater officers evacuated the school and searched throughout the facility, but nothing suspicious was found, according to officials.

A detective with the Police Department investigated the bomb threat and identified Thomas, a Tulsa resident, as the person who made the call.

Thomas was arrested at his Tulsa residence in the 300 block of West 48th Street North.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.