ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

UT Tyler poll: Paxton holds 2-point lead in AG race

By Jala Washington
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiGpl_0hJlgILa00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The race for the Texas Attorney General is getting closer than expected. Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by two percentage points, according to a new UT Tyler poll .

Texas attorney general locked in close race with Democratic challenger: poll

This could be huge for Democrats. The poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered voters.

“What this says is Ken Paxton is definitely beatable in the fall,” said Brian Smith, a St. Edward’s University political science professor.

Poll results showed 34% of respondents said they prefer defending Paxton, while 32% said they’d choose Garza, a civil rights attorney.

“You’re not going to be able to swing Democrats to the Paxton side or Republicans to the Democratic side,” Smith said. “So, what happens here is all about turnout.

A Democrat hasn’t won a statewide office in Texas since 1994. Garza said she thinks the state is ready for new leadership.

“This is the race to win for Democrats,” Garza said. “This is the best opportunity that we have to win statewide … Texans are ready for change. They don’t like the fact that he [Paxton] is under indictment, that he is corrupt.”

However, the success of a campaign often comes down to money, and Paxton has a lot more than Garza.

“A lot of the money isn’t going into the AG race,” Smith said.

Garza outraised Paxton in the first quarter, though. She said she just wants to keep her focus on the people.

“We’re talking about everyday folks that are concerned about their families, are concerned about the economy, their jobs,” Garza said.

Smith said there are several voters from the recent poll who are supporting third parties — meaning that could shift the race in the end.

“For both candidates, there’s plenty of room to turn this into a landslide,” Smith said.

We reached out for an interview with Paxton but didn’t hear back in time for this story.

Paxton already has more than $3 million in funding while Garza has about $450,000.

Former President Donald Trump is hosting a fundraiser for Paxton in New Jersey in early September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves

HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
FOX West Texas

Abbott supporters gather at 'Keep Texas, Texas' rally

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An event created by three republican organizations from San Angelo brought several people together Tuesday evening, to support the re-election of Gov. Greg Abbott. The room full of supporters rooting for Governor Abbott could be heard loud and clear. But, Beto O’Rourke, who is also...
TEXAS STATE
FOX West Texas

Beto O'Rourke visits San Angelo during campaign tour

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texans traveled from near and far to hear from gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in San Angelo. "We're excited to meet Beto, though. We've heard a bunch about him. He's not going to stop at our little town in memory. So we decided to drive 65 miles to see him today,” supporter Arcilia Cardenas said.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Donald Trump
KLST/KSAN

Lawmakers discuss importance of Farm Bill legislation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the Texas Panhandle region continues to go through record-breaking drought conditions, farmers and their output continue to be impacted, whether it is their overall crop output or the resources that are available for the livestock they own.  Even with these considerations, farmers in the region also have to consider the […]
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster

No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

H-E-B to host career fairs across Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The state’s largest private employer is looking forward to more growth. H-E-B will host a one-day hiring event with the goal to fill full and part-time positions at the store level. To accomplish this, stores will provide on-the-spot interviews at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas. According […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Tyler#Texas Attorney General#Election State#Democrats#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Ag#Democratic#Republicans#Texans
KLST/KSAN

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
WACO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas

Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KLST/KSAN

FORSCOM Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — Squadrons from around the country are on Fort Hood this week, competing to get to the final level of competition, the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. Today, squads were tasked with extracting an injured soldier while protecting themselves and then getting hit with a mass of wounded individuals. “We […]
FORT HOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy