ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

First case of Monkeypox confirmed in Cameron County

By Gabriela Gonzalez
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWGD2_0hJlfywX00

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health has confirmed its first Monkeypox case.

According to a news release sent by the county, the individual was tested Thursday at a local clinic. The individual did not report any recent travel outside the area.

Cameron County Public Health received confirmation today that test was positive for Monkeypox.

The county has implemented an action response plan and is conducting a epidemiological investigation that entails identifying others who may have been exposed, testing individuals with symptoms, providing prophylaxis as needed and monitoring close contacts.

In response to the situation, the county emphasizes the importance of the following:

• Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash.
• Do not touch any rashes, scabs, or lesions.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after using the bathroom.
• Practice social distancing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

BISD: Shots fired at Porter HS, arrests made

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police: Social media serial killer post deemed hoax

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department addressed a Facebook post circulating nationally about a serial killer on the loose as a hoax. According to police, after investigating the validity of a post made by Nicole Smolly on the McAllen Tx Buy Sell Trade page on Facebook, it was discovered that similar posts have […]
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy