wlds.com
LIHEAP Opens For Applications on Sept. 1
Local energy and water bill assistance will open up at the start of next month. The Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, will open at MCS Community Services on Sept. 1. Funds will be open to residents of Morgan, Scott, and Cass counties. The funds assist in the...
wmay.com
Springfield Delivers Final TIF Payment To Downtown YMCA
The City of Springfield has delivered the final payment out of nearly $6 million in tax increment finance district money to support the new downtown YMCA. Mayor Jim Langfelder handed over the last installment of $900,000 during an event at the facility on North Fourth Street. Langfelder and other city...
wmay.com
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
wlds.com
Chamber Partnering with PD, ESDA to Offer Active Shooter Seminar for Local Businesses
A Jacksonville business network is partnering with local law enforcement and emergency services to help local businesses know what to do in the event of an active shooter incident. The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an active shooter seminar this month to help member businesses lessen the...
Pritzkers make $105,000 bid for grand champion steer at Illinois State Fair
Governor JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair.
wlds.com
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight #62 Takes Off Aug. 30
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight #62 is preparing to take off at the end of this month. 96 veterans and their 82 caretakers representing 54 Central Illinois communities will take off on Tuesday, August 30th from Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport for Washington D.C at 4:15AM. The day includes...
nprillinois.org
Dr. Albert Capati: dentist by day, musician by night | Community Voices
Dr. Albert Capati is a dentist and the owner of Capati Dental in Springfield, Ill. He has also performed with several bands and in several theatrical productions. He spoke to Community Voices about the lesser known aspects of dentistry, and he shared how he got his start performing in shows in Springfield.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
wlds.com
Back to School Tensions Boil Over at Jacksonville Retailer
Today is the first day of school for District 117 and many other districts in the listening area, which apparently caused tension to boiling over at a Jacksonville retailer yesterday. Jacksonville Police were called to the Walmart Super Center at 1941 West Morton Avenue at around 6:00 o’clock last night...
wmay.com
Aldermen Reject Resolution Seeking Zoning Change For Cannabis Craft Grow Businesses
Springfield aldermen have rejected a resolution that could have led to a zoning change allowing craft grow cannabis operations to locate in closer proximity to homes, schools or day cares. The resolution, which was rejected with six aldermen voting “no,” would have asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to conduct...
wlds.com
Broaddus to Participate in Bommarito Automotive 500 Opening Ceremonies
Murrayville-Woodson Police Detective Mike Broaddus will be participating in a special racing event in St. Louis this weekend. The Murrayville-Woodson Police Department gave away 5 free tickets to the Bommarito Automotive 500 in St. Louis. Broaddus will be joining approximately 200 other law enforcement officers and vehicles in the opening laps of the races on Saturday.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Awarded Grant for South Main Street Project
The next phase of Jacksonville’s Downtown Turnaround project just took another step toward reality. The City has been awarded a nearly $3 million grant for the planned reconstruction of South Main Street. The funding is part of the $106 million in grants through the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main...
fox32chicago.com
Bailey at Illinois State Fair calls for voters to 'fire JB Pritzker'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Down at the state fair in Springfield, it was the GOP's turn. Wednesday was Democrat Day, and on Thursday, Republicans had their chance to shine. Republicans gathered on the fairgrounds with the theme of "Restore Illinois." Lots of Republican leaders spoke, leading up to the man at...
Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich
When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council Votes To Increase Lake Lot Fees; Recognizes Jenny Moats
Taylorville City Council met Monday evening at the Municipal Building for their bimonthly meeting. Everyone was present except for Alderman Chris Skultety. The board recognized Jenny Moats for her volunteerism for the many Taylorville athletics sports activities. The board approved the street design pavement updates and approved promoting Captain Cody Rogers to Assistant Fire Chief.
wlds.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
wmay.com
Live Feed Of Democratic Party Events Disrupted, Apparently Intentionally
A live feed of Democratic party speeches in Springfield was briefly cut off Wednesday when someone unplugged the live truck that was beaming the event to TV and radio stations around the state. The feed was provided by Blue Room Stream, a subscription service that provides broadcasters with live video...
WTAX
IL AG files suit against Kroger
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges that Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations by leaving chipped...
wlds.com
Historic Greene County Poor Farm Destroyed by Suspicious Fire Overnight
A piece of Greene County history is gone after a suspicious fire consumed the old county Almshouse last night. Chief of the Carrollton Fire Department Tim Thaxton says, he could see the glow from the fire when he stepped outside of his home a little before 9:30 Wednesday night. He says he was certain he knew exactly what and where it was when he saw it.
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
