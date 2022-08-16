ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms Hang Around to End the Work Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our rainy pattern has started here in Southwest Louisiana, and it is expected to continue throughout the weekend. In the short term, more showers and storms are expected Friday with activity once again likely being widespread through the area. This will help keep our temperatures cool, with high’s that should stay a touch below 90 degrees. This pattern is due to upper-level disturbances following along a dip in the jet stream, helping to increase those rain chances. You can track any rain that develops with our First Alert Weather App.
WDSU

Louisiana could see more rain this weekend from tropical moisture

The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical wave that is over the Southern Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. The NHC has taken the forecast chances of development up to a 30% chance over the next 2 days, and a 30% chance for possible tropical formation over the next 3-5 days. They have also deemed this disturbance an 'invest' (99-L) which gives us more focused forecasting data too.
Magic 1470AM

Severe Weather Threat Possible in South Louisiana Thursday

Residents of South Louisiana can expect an increased threat of rain and potentially severe weather across the region on Thursday. That threat is included in the forecast from the Storm Prediction Center but it does not appear as if the increased threat of rain and storms will be related to a weak tropical system that is expected to push into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
KPLC TV

Michoud Artemis preview

Calcasieu Parish Captain received Lifetime Achievement award. Updated: 8 hours ago. Calcasieu Parish Captain Tracy Darbonne receives Lifetime Achievement award.
NOLA.com

Heat advisory issued for south Louisiana, effective Tuesday

The "feels like" temperature in south Louisiana is expected to climb to dangerous levels Tuesday, reaching up to 112 degrees in some places, forecasters said. The National Weather Service in Slidell issued a heat advisory Monday, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The "feels...
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 1,762 new cases. · 420 new reinfections (Per the...
KNOE TV8

Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
KPLC TV

Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
KNOE TV8

How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you need help with your Entergy bill? $150 is being offered to customers who meet the income criteria found below. This page is applies to the 12 parishes served by the United Way of Northeast Louisiana. They are partnering with Entergy Louisiana to give out the $150 credits. If you live in one of the following parishes, you are on the right page, keep reading this article and look for the application link below. Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, or West Carroll parishes. -- If you DON’T live in one of these parishes, you need to click here to find out where can apply for the $150 credit.
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
92.9 THE LAKE

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
KPLC TV

Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

