Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms Hang Around to End the Work Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our rainy pattern has started here in Southwest Louisiana, and it is expected to continue throughout the weekend. In the short term, more showers and storms are expected Friday with activity once again likely being widespread through the area. This will help keep our temperatures cool, with high’s that should stay a touch below 90 degrees. This pattern is due to upper-level disturbances following along a dip in the jet stream, helping to increase those rain chances. You can track any rain that develops with our First Alert Weather App.
WDSU
Louisiana could see more rain this weekend from tropical moisture
The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical wave that is over the Southern Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. The NHC has taken the forecast chances of development up to a 30% chance over the next 2 days, and a 30% chance for possible tropical formation over the next 3-5 days. They have also deemed this disturbance an 'invest' (99-L) which gives us more focused forecasting data too.
Severe Weather Threat Possible in South Louisiana Thursday
Residents of South Louisiana can expect an increased threat of rain and potentially severe weather across the region on Thursday. That threat is included in the forecast from the Storm Prediction Center but it does not appear as if the increased threat of rain and storms will be related to a weak tropical system that is expected to push into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
KPLC TV
Michoud Artemis preview
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish Captain received Lifetime Achievement award. Updated: 8 hours ago. Calcasieu Parish Captain Tracy Darbonne receives Lifetime Achievement award.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Leader
Weather Service monitoring tropical wave near Texas, potential cyclone development
Weather officials are monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to make Texas landfall by sometime this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, there is low potential for tropical cyclone development, and even those unlikely impacts should be south of Southeast Texas. A tropical wave currently located over the...
NOLA.com
Heat advisory issued for south Louisiana, effective Tuesday
The "feels like" temperature in south Louisiana is expected to climb to dangerous levels Tuesday, reaching up to 112 degrees in some places, forecasters said. The National Weather Service in Slidell issued a heat advisory Monday, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The "feels...
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 18, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 1,762 new cases. · 420 new reinfections (Per the...
KPLC TV
Endangered sea turtles nesting Chandeleur Islands for first time in 75 years
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Environmental and manufactured changes have posed challenges for Louisiana’s coastal barrier islands. However, life has again found a way in the Chandeleur Islands in the Gulf of Mexico, the state’s easternmost point. For the first time in 75 years, endangered sea turtles have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
KPLC TV
Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
Flooding in St. Landry Parish a growing problem with no simple solution
St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard admits flooding is not only common in the parish, but says the problem is actually the biggest concern facing the parish.
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills in Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you need help with your Entergy bill? $150 is being offered to customers who meet the income criteria found below. This page is applies to the 12 parishes served by the United Way of Northeast Louisiana. They are partnering with Entergy Louisiana to give out the $150 credits. If you live in one of the following parishes, you are on the right page, keep reading this article and look for the application link below. Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, or West Carroll parishes. -- If you DON’T live in one of these parishes, you need to click here to find out where can apply for the $150 credit.
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
United Way closes applications for Entergy assistance after 7 hours
The United way closed applications for Entergy bill payment relief at 4 p.m. Wednesday, about seven hours after the application process began.
lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Targeted cancer treatments
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
KPLC TV
Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
A new garbage collection service provider is coming to St. Landry Parish
Starting October 1, St. Landry Parish residents will see a new service provider for garbage collection.
Comments / 0