Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
WMTW
Celebrating Maine history and amazing architecture
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has a lot of history and some of that was celebrated Thursday morning in Portland. Federal, state and local officials, including U.S. General Services Administration Administrator Robin C. Carnahan and Portland Mayor Kate Snyder helped celebrate 150 years of the U.S. Custom House on Fore Street.
WMTW
Popular Maine pub reopens for the first time in years
PORTLAND, Maine — A popular Portland pub has reopened for the first time in more than two years. Bull Feeney's on Fore Street reopened Wednesday evening. It had been closed since March of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up. "I think that this place feels warm and...
wabi.tv
MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails
BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed. The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27. Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road. Maintenance crews...
Surprisingly Affordable Monmouth Home For Sale on 5 Plus Acres of Land
I was lucky enough to stumble across a real estate gem in Monmouth, Maine! The best part about this house is that it's under 200k! The current market isn't offering "affordable" houses right now. The house is listed by Rachel Davis by, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello...
WGME
Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Portland, Maine Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
WMTW
Maine's largest hiring fair launches Hire-A-Vet campaign
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's annual Hire-A-Vet campaign launched on Thursday with the state's largest hiring fair at the Augusta Civic Center. The goal of the campaign is to have at least 100 employers hire at least 100 veterans and military family members during a 100 day period. Thursday's hiring...
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
WPFO
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
lcnme.com
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
Poker Run This Weekend Starts in Portland and Ends With a Carnival in Naples
The first card is handed out at Big Moose Harley Davidson. I am so excited to hang out with my favorite motorcycle club, the Vacation Land V-Twin Cruisers. I am an adopted biker. I have the cut, just not the bike. If you have a bike, that's even better because,...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
mainebiz.biz
2 Maine ZIP codes rank among top 10 'hottest' for home sales in US
A new analysis of ZIP codes says Windham and Auburn are among the “hottest” areas for home sales in the U.S. According to an annual ranking by website Realtor.com, the Windham ZIP code of 04062 was No. 5 and the Auburn code of 04210 was No. 10. Data...
Look out below: Maine Capitol worker nearly crushed by falling airplane debris
AUGUSTA, ME — In a happenstance that would make Chicken Little blush, a State Capitol worker narrowly avoided disaster while walking outside the entryway of his workplace Friday afternoon. In this story, however, it wasn’t the sky that was falling — it was a piece of debris from an...
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
mainebiz.biz
Hunger relief nonprofit triples warehouse space in SoPo lease deal
In a deal that closed in just six weeks, the Locker Project will move into 6,000 square feet of office space at 111 Wescott Road in South Portland. Samantha Marinko and Greg Boulos of the Boulos Co. represented the landlord, Colonial Adjustment, in the deal. Cameron Foster, also with Boulos, represented the Locker Project.
