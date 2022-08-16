Read full article on original website
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
nwestiowa.com
Jeanette “Jean” Post, 96, formerly of Ocheyedan
OCHEYEDAN—Jeanette “Jean” Post, age 96, of Spirit Lake, formerly of Ocheyedan, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Acura Healthcare in Spirit Lake, Iowa. A funeral service for her will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Christian Reformed Church in Ocheyedan. Visitation...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Christian adds six teachers
SIOUX CENTER—The 2022-23 school year is just around the corner. The first day for Sioux Center Christian School is Tuesday, Aug. 23. Sioux Center Christian welcomes six new teachers to its staff this year. Here's a brief overview of each. (Find the full Q&A with each teacher in the Aug. 17 issue of the Sioux Center News).
nwestiowa.com
Five new teachers join Sioux Center district
SIOUX CENTER—As the 2022-23 school year prepares to kick off with Sioux Center School District’s first day of school set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, five new teachers are ready to begin welcoming their students. Here’s a closer look: (Find the complete Q&A with the teachers in the Aug....
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon celebrates Purple Heart day
SHELDON—The inaugural National Purple Heart Day ceremony in Sheldon had an uninvited guest on Aug. 6 as Mother Nature tried to crash the event. But the ceremony went on even though it was shortened due to a storm was moving in from the west. Joe Williams still had enough...
St. Luke’s unveils new daycare center
A ribbon cutting was held for a new daycare center at UnityPoint-Health St. Luke's.
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon's new Crossroads trail is a go
SHELDON—The Sheldon Recreation Trails Board is in a position few find themselves in during the current economic climate. The board has more money to spend than it originally thought after the bids came in for the upcoming Sheldon Crossroads Park trail project. The low bid of $384,618.45 will allow the board to save more than $200,000.
dakotanewsnow.com
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls. Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY ASKS FOR INPUT ON LYONS PARK IMPROVEMENTS
WESTSIDE RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO LYONS PARK TODAY TO MEET WITH CITY OFFICIALS ON FUTURE PLANS FOR THE PARK. CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS AND NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES PERSONNEL WILL TAKE INPUT ON WHAT RESIDENTS WOULD LIKE TO SEE IN THE GREENSPACE AND HOW TO BETTER USE IT. THAT COULD BE ANYTHING FROM...
PHOTOS: Sioux City animal shelters celebrating National Black Cat Appreciation Day
August 17th is National Black Cat Appreciation Day so Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue has launched a new limited-time offer for all the friendly felines available in Siouxland.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported seven storage units broken into on Wednesday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City schools are looking to expand free meals in district
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Schools are looking to expand free meals in the district this school year. While nine of the district's schools already qualify for universal free meals, the others will be charging most students for breakfast and lunch. Now the district is applying for a...
nwestiowa.com
OCMA gathering begins youth calendar
SIBLEY—The Osceola County Ministerial Association consists of ministry leaders who seek to serve God and bring the county communities together. They put forth an ambitious effort toward that goal by hosting a youth kickoff last Wednesday for all county students in grades 6-12 at Central Park in Sibley. Helping...
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
stormlakeradio.com
Tyson Foods Celebrates Completion of New Storm Lake Feed Mill
A flag raising ceremony and ribbon cutting were held this (Wed) morning to celebrate the completion of the new Tyson Foods feed mill in Storm Lake. Noelle O'Mara is Tyson's Prepared Foods Group President...(audio clip below :34 ) The new feed mill has been in operation for over six months....
dakotanewsnow.com
Local dog rescue on intake hold
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation and various factors, many local pet owners have been put in the position to give up their pets. The Almost Home Canine Rescue in Sioux Falls has had to stop intakes during this time with increasing costs for medical bills and other expenses.
siouxlandnews.com
Two Sioux City nursing homes placed under receivership for missed rent payments
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two local nursing homes are among eight across Iowa that have been placed in receivership by a judge because of thousands of dollars in missed rent payments. The operator of Countryside Health Care Center and Four Seasons Retirement Community in Sioux City, along with six...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls residents jailed for pot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were cited about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Larchwood on drug-related charges. The citing of 31-year-old Colby Jacob Davis and 28-year-old Shelby Jewel Rene Lunn stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the 1000 mile of Highway 9 about four miles northwest of Larchwood for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center library book club Aug. 20
SIOUX CENTER—The Shelf Discovery Book Club will meet at 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Sioux Center Public Library to discuss the book “Anxious People” by Frederick Backman. Visitors are welcome.
