Walking has many health benefits, and you don’t have to do it alone. The Naples Walking Club meets several times per week and has for decades. “I just walk for the love of it and just taking in the beauty,” says Margo Peyrot, one of the club’s original members and a former club president. “You can’t imagine what you’ll see when you walk. You miss so much driving in the car.” Peyrot, who’s now 94, walked with the club until a few years ago when she started having trouble maintaining their pace. She now continues to walk on her own but keeps up with the club in other ways, including through attending their thirtieth anniversary celebration this year. “It’s still growing, and I’m so delighted that the younger ones are taking over,” she says, noting that the club has expanded to more than 70 members. She has decades of memories with close friends in the club doing everything from hiking to volunteering to going on trips—and, of course, walking. “When you’re walking and talking,” she notes, “it’s just a great way to get to know somebody.”

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO