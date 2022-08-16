Read full article on original website
naplesillustrated.com
Naples Walking Club Celebrates 30 Years
Walking has many health benefits, and you don’t have to do it alone. The Naples Walking Club meets several times per week and has for decades. “I just walk for the love of it and just taking in the beauty,” says Margo Peyrot, one of the club’s original members and a former club president. “You can’t imagine what you’ll see when you walk. You miss so much driving in the car.” Peyrot, who’s now 94, walked with the club until a few years ago when she started having trouble maintaining their pace. She now continues to walk on her own but keeps up with the club in other ways, including through attending their thirtieth anniversary celebration this year. “It’s still growing, and I’m so delighted that the younger ones are taking over,” she says, noting that the club has expanded to more than 70 members. She has decades of memories with close friends in the club doing everything from hiking to volunteering to going on trips—and, of course, walking. “When you’re walking and talking,” she notes, “it’s just a great way to get to know somebody.”
Marconews.com
Pioneers, paddling to the past: Naples' great outdoors offers adventure
It's you, starring in your own exciting reality series this fall:. Dress like the pioneers did before Amazon delivery!. Collier County museums and nature reserves are offering all three opportunities. If they don't make the Nielsen ratings on television, they'll still make you a lot smarter and perhaps a few dollars better off. And perhaps a few pounds lighter, if you paddle the four miles back and forth from the Key Mound tour offered by Koreshan State Park in Estero.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming to northwest Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to northwest Cape Coral. The resort would be next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort that will be four...
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
NBC 2
Publix employee and Fort Myers six-year-old form unlikely friendship
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When Gilnet Sainvil worked his typical Saturday shift at a Fort Myers Publix four years ago, he never imagined he would start the friendship of a lifetime. One morning, Rachel Smith and her two-year-old daughter, Fiona, walked into the store. Once Fiona saw Sainvil in...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Village of Estero reopening golf driving range
The Village of Estero announced the grand reopening of the former Gulf Coast Driving Range at 9000 Williams Road. A ribbon cutting ceremony by the Greater Estero Chamber will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9. The 9.85-acre property, which will be run by the Estero Forever Foundation, was purchased by the village for $4.25 million in April.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Seagate announces Avalon model in upcoming Palisades community
Seagate Development Group is set to develop and build the 3,000-plus-square-foot Avalon model home in Palisades on Yarberry Lane in North Naples. This comes shortly after the commencement of site clearing in what will ultimately become a 12-acre luxury residential community of 25 single-family custom homes starting at 3,000 square feet.
WINKNEWS.com
Bayfront community loses entertainment permit
A small community by the water is losing its ability to have live music because the city of Naples said they violated their entertainment permit. Last year, the city said they had live entertainment on a Wednesday, they’re only allowed to have it Thursday through Sunday. The people WINK...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend
An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
Florida Weekly
New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area
Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
WINKNEWS.com
3 suspects wanted, accused of stealing a wallet at Publix in Bonita Springs
Deputies are looking for three suspects accused of stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse at Publix on South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. On Aug. 6, the male suspect removed the victim’s wallet from her purse. The female suspect in the pink pants used the victim’s debit card shortly after at the Office Depot and Best Buy at the Coconut Point Mall in Estero. The female pushing the shopping cart was with the male when he stole the wallet and appeared to act as a lookout.
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
Domestic violence spills into Alva neighborhood
After hours of searching, Lee County deputies arrested a subject as a result of domestic violence connected to a disturbance call that led to two schools in the area on a brief lockout.
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
WINKNEWS.com
17-year-old arrested after 2 teens injured in Lee County hit-and-run
A 17-year-old girl was arrested for a hit-and-run at a Lee County intersection on Thursday morning, which hurt two teenagers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection. WINK News spoke to the family of the two...
gulfshorebusiness.com
More apartments planned for Cape Coral
West Palm Beach investment and development firm Shoreham Capital purchased a 26-acre development site at Tierra De Paz Loop near Pine Island Road for $11.5 million in June, according to property records. The company plans to build a $120 million, 412-unit community that will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center.
Naples city staff reviewing Pride event as part of broader review of city events
After a Naples City Council meeting turned contentious Monday, Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann says that their annual pride event will be reviewed, along with all other city events.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County considers major new development in North Fort Myers
On Wednesday, Lee County will consider the future of a development in North Fort Myers encompassing new houses, senior living facilities and townhomes as it looks at zoning to deal with the housing crisis. A developer is looking to add more single-family units and senior housing along Pritchett Parkway and...
