ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Senior bingo and health expo held in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The office of the Calcasieu Parish police juror for District 2 invited area seniors for bingo and a health expo Tuesday at the Pryce Miller Center. Vendors showed off their products and services helpful to the senior community at a vendor fair. “We had a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cowboy Kickoff fundraiser features 5 high school bands

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hearing the Pride of McNeese marching band playing is another sign football season is right around the corner. Thursday night the Iowa, LaGrange, Sulphur, Washington Marion and Westlake bands performed alongside the Pride of McNeese band. The Cowboy Kickoff is a fun way for fans,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese Spotlight: LNG business certificate program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Liquified Natural Gas industry is an important aspect of the Southwest Louisiana economy. And McNeese State University is capitalizing on that with a new LNG business certificate program. We spoke to Dr. Toby Osburn today about the new program. Any student in any major...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Lake Charles, LA
Society
KPLC TV

Second Harvest mobile market returns Aug. 20

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Water spout in Johnson Bayou

KPLC viewer Tom Chevalier captures video of water spout near Johnson Bayou. Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Food For Thought#Volunteers#Gas Prices#Charity#Sale Street Baptist
107 JAMZ

Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Lake Charles!

Look, I realize we have a ton of places to eat in Lake Charles, but most of them are Mexican restaurants. I don't have a problem with them, they're delicious. I just feel like we need more of a variety sometimes. That's why I got a smidge excited to see this photo of a newspaper ad in the Lake Charles American Press.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Charities
KPLC TV

McNeese honors four retired faculty members for distinguished careers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is honoring four retired faculty members with emeritus status for their exemplary service to students, the university, and the community. Emeritus titles are awarded to retired faculty and administrators in recognition of distinguished academic careers and professional contributions and those who have...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Scale model solar system launches at 1st Ave. Walking Trail

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Visitors to the 1st Avenue Walking Trail in Lake Charles can now enjoy a self-guided tour of the solar system. The Voyage Mark II exhibit is a 10-billion-to-one scale model of the solar system that has been installed in cities around the country. The exhibit...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Firearm confiscated from student at LaGrange High School

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A firearm was confiscated from a student at LaGrange High School who brought the weapon to campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. All students, faculty, and staff are safe, CPSB said. CPSB said students and faculty were not threatened, and the situation was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE THURSDAY : Rain Moves In, Heavy at Times

We had no rain Wednesday as expected. We saw plenty of clouds though. Our “Umbrellacast” says you will likely get wet today. A 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Mainly partly to mostly cloudy today. We hit 93° in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). The heat...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Precautionary boil advisory issued in Sulphur

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has issued a precautionary boil advisory for an area of the city due to a water main break. The advisory affects customers between Maplewood Drive and Oakley Drive, and between Sylvan Oaks Drive and Palermo Drive.
SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy