Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Senior bingo and health expo held in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The office of the Calcasieu Parish police juror for District 2 invited area seniors for bingo and a health expo Tuesday at the Pryce Miller Center. Vendors showed off their products and services helpful to the senior community at a vendor fair. “We had a...
KPLC TV
Cowboy Kickoff fundraiser features 5 high school bands
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hearing the Pride of McNeese marching band playing is another sign football season is right around the corner. Thursday night the Iowa, LaGrange, Sulphur, Washington Marion and Westlake bands performed alongside the Pride of McNeese band. The Cowboy Kickoff is a fun way for fans,...
KPLC TV
McNeese Spotlight: LNG business certificate program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Liquified Natural Gas industry is an important aspect of the Southwest Louisiana economy. And McNeese State University is capitalizing on that with a new LNG business certificate program. We spoke to Dr. Toby Osburn today about the new program. Any student in any major...
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Second Harvest mobile market returns Aug. 20
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.
KPLC TV
Jennings “Chip off the Old Block Youth Theatre” open for registration
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Arts Council has announced that registration is now open for the Chip off the Old Block Youth Theatre program. Children in grades 3 - 12 are eligible for the arts program. To assist with registration and answer any questions parents might have, there...
KPLC TV
Water spout in Johnson Bayou
KPLC viewer Tom Chevalier captures video of water spout near Johnson Bayou. Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
CPSB receives $3.4 million for repairs to Iowa, LaGrange high schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $3.4 million to the Calcasieu Parish School Board in disaster aid grants. The grant includes $2,258,321 for repairs to Iowa High School and $1,199,460 for repairs to LaGrange High School following Hurricane Laura.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish captain receives D.A.R.E. Lifetime Achievement Award
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish deputy is being recognized in a big way after spending the last two decades mentoring young adults as part of the D.A.R.E. program. “It is unbelievable, you know, I’ve done this for some many years and acknowledged so many people and to...
Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Lake Charles!
Look, I realize we have a ton of places to eat in Lake Charles, but most of them are Mexican restaurants. I don't have a problem with them, they're delicious. I just feel like we need more of a variety sometimes. That's why I got a smidge excited to see this photo of a newspaper ad in the Lake Charles American Press.
KPLC TV
People urged to be alert to the spread of scammers on social media
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It seems like scammers are around every corner these days, especially on Facebook. And they can be pretty tricky with the many ways they try to defraud people. Have you considered buying something on Facebook, only to find out it was a fraud? Have you...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: At what age can a child choose which parent to live with?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ questions on civil legal matters. QUESTION: In a child custody dispute, at what age can a child choose which parent to live with?. ANSWER: There is no magic age where a minor gets to choose which parent to live with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
McNeese honors four retired faculty members for distinguished careers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is honoring four retired faculty members with emeritus status for their exemplary service to students, the university, and the community. Emeritus titles are awarded to retired faculty and administrators in recognition of distinguished academic careers and professional contributions and those who have...
KPLC TV
Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
KPLC TV
Scale model solar system launches at 1st Ave. Walking Trail
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Visitors to the 1st Avenue Walking Trail in Lake Charles can now enjoy a self-guided tour of the solar system. The Voyage Mark II exhibit is a 10-billion-to-one scale model of the solar system that has been installed in cities around the country. The exhibit...
KPLC TV
Firearm confiscated from student at LaGrange High School
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A firearm was confiscated from a student at LaGrange High School who brought the weapon to campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. All students, faculty, and staff are safe, CPSB said. CPSB said students and faculty were not threatened, and the situation was...
kalb.com
Fort Polk Progress changes name to suit statewide mission
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk Progress, the non-profit organization representing the interests of Fort Polk assets and military service families living at the post, has undergone a rebranding effort, following the federal effort to rename the military post it represents. Fort Polk Progress is now Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance,...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE THURSDAY : Rain Moves In, Heavy at Times
We had no rain Wednesday as expected. We saw plenty of clouds though. Our “Umbrellacast” says you will likely get wet today. A 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Mainly partly to mostly cloudy today. We hit 93° in Lake Charles yesterday (Regional Airport). The heat...
KPLC TV
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspects in an overnight break-in at a Cameron Parish bank have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m. Detectives spoke with them and a third suspect, Michael LeDoux,...
KPLC TV
Precautionary boil advisory issued in Sulphur
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has issued a precautionary boil advisory for an area of the city due to a water main break. The advisory affects customers between Maplewood Drive and Oakley Drive, and between Sylvan Oaks Drive and Palermo Drive.
Comments / 0