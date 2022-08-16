Thursday’s joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans came to a sudden end after a brawl broke out between the two teams. According to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a punch at Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel came in quickly to break things up before calling off the remainder of practice. Vrabel was visibly annoyed while talking about the incident with reporters after practice.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO