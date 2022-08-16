ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Leonard Fournette Reportedly Threw Punches in Fight With Titans

Thursday’s joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans came to a sudden end after a brawl broke out between the two teams. According to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a punch at Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel came in quickly to break things up before calling off the remainder of practice. Vrabel was visibly annoyed while talking about the incident with reporters after practice.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Panthers' coaches threatened to cancel practice due to fights with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There is no doubt that the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers' joint practices got out of hand at multiple points. Since Bill Belichick began conducting these two-team practices in 2000, the Patriots have never brawled this many times with an opponent. There were three separate fights, countless different scrums and 10 players ejected over two days.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TMZ.com

Panthers, Patriots Brawl At Joint Practice, Fan Injured In Melee

The Patriots and Panthers' joint practice Wednesday looked more like a WWE match ... 'cause the two teams got into a huge brawl -- and the skirmish was so big, a fan was actually injured in the melee. The fight initially started after Carolina star running back Christian McCaffrey was...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
FanSided

Tom Brady absence situation getting cloudy for Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains absent from the NFL preseason, and as far as head coach Todd Bowles knows, his return date is uncertain. Maybe it was the three-month long retirement or unabashed promotion of his BRADY clothing line, but Tom Brady has made it fairly evident that this is his victory lap at that oft-mentioned 45-year mark.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Panthers make decision on Week 1 starter

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly picked a winner in the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold training camp battle for the team’s starting quarterback job. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers’ Week 1 starter against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
John Bunyan
FOX Sports

Patriots, Panthers spark unexpected rivalry after coming to blows

The most random and unexpected rivalry in the NFL is now officially, categorically, and … enjoyably, a thing. Take a bow, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, and accept the plaudits for having come with up one of the preseason's quirkiest developments. Two days of fights during joint practices...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Patriots and Panthers REFUSE to stop fighting

Football has taken a backseat this week at Patriots camp, where the Carolina Panthers are in town for joint practices ahead of Friday’s preseason game. For the second consecutive day, fights between the Pats and the Panthers have been the major storyline on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy