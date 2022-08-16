Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Leonard Fournette Reportedly Threw Punches in Fight With Titans
Thursday’s joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans came to a sudden end after a brawl broke out between the two teams. According to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a punch at Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel came in quickly to break things up before calling off the remainder of practice. Vrabel was visibly annoyed while talking about the incident with reporters after practice.
FOX Sports
Panthers' coaches threatened to cancel practice due to fights with Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There is no doubt that the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers' joint practices got out of hand at multiple points. Since Bill Belichick began conducting these two-team practices in 2000, the Patriots have never brawled this many times with an opponent. There were three separate fights, countless different scrums and 10 players ejected over two days.
Bill Belichick Gives His Thoughts on the Panthers Ahead of Joint Practice
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with the media before today's joint practice with the Panthers.
TMZ.com
Panthers, Patriots Brawl At Joint Practice, Fan Injured In Melee
The Patriots and Panthers' joint practice Wednesday looked more like a WWE match ... 'cause the two teams got into a huge brawl -- and the skirmish was so big, a fan was actually injured in the melee. The fight initially started after Carolina star running back Christian McCaffrey was...
Yardbarker
Five total players booted from joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers for fighting
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers joined for a joint practice in Foxboro, Massachusetts, ahead of their Friday night preseason meeting. But the Tuesday practice was largely defined by fights. Early in the session, a massive brawl broke out that resulted in Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson,...
Tom Brady absence situation getting cloudy for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains absent from the NFL preseason, and as far as head coach Todd Bowles knows, his return date is uncertain. Maybe it was the three-month long retirement or unabashed promotion of his BRADY clothing line, but Tom Brady has made it fairly evident that this is his victory lap at that oft-mentioned 45-year mark.
Report: Panthers make decision on Week 1 starter
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly picked a winner in the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold training camp battle for the team’s starting quarterback job. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers’ Week 1 starter against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.
NBC Sports
Patriots, Panthers engage in huge practice fight as several players get ejected
The atmosphere at Tuesday's joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Foxboro got so heated that a fight broke out. In fact, it was actually a pretty large scrap that included many players from both teams. It all started when Kristian Wilkerson found himself on the...
Fan injured during second straight day of fighting at Panthers-Patriots practice
The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots will face each other in a preseason clash on Friday night. On Tuesday during a joint practice, five players were ejected from the session after multiple fights occurred between the two teams. On Wednesday during day two of the joint practices, it was...
FOX Sports
Patriots, Panthers spark unexpected rivalry after coming to blows
The most random and unexpected rivalry in the NFL is now officially, categorically, and … enjoyably, a thing. Take a bow, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, and accept the plaudits for having come with up one of the preseason's quirkiest developments. Two days of fights during joint practices...
Yardbarker
Patriots and Panthers REFUSE to stop fighting
Football has taken a backseat this week at Patriots camp, where the Carolina Panthers are in town for joint practices ahead of Friday’s preseason game. For the second consecutive day, fights between the Pats and the Panthers have been the major storyline on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.
