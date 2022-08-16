ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts

With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade

Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Chris Harris
saturdaytradition.com

Former Penn State LB released by Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were 1 of the teams on Tuesday that announced the players who did not make the roster. A former Penn State LB was unfortunately 1 of the cuts. Ellis Brooks was released by the team according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Brooks went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Packers. He was a very reliable option at LB for James Franklin, appearing in 47 career games.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Patriots send Kendrick Bourne message amid poor camp showing

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of his most productive days of training camp Wednesday in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. But it was not a resurgence for the wideout, who has been extremely quiet throughout the first few weeks of camp.
NFL
FanSided

Jerry Jones torched Antonio Brown with simple reaction to WR’s Cowboys interest

Let’s just say that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has no interest in signing former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. When it comes to the spotlight, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown always finds a way to step into it. Last week, Brown spoke with TMZ and said “tell Jerry Jones to call me.” The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not as strong as it once was, but would they seriously consider bringing in the controversial wideout?
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About AFC North Teams

Just because a team finishes fourth it its division doesn't make it a bad team. That's especially true in the AFC North, perhaps the most competitive division in the NFL. The Browns are reinvigorated after adding Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson, who will miss at least six games due to suspension, and the Ravens are welcoming back plenty of injured Pro Bowlers. Plus, the Steelers haven't had a losing season since 2003 and figure to hvae an upgrade at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. That's before mentioning the reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. All of this makes coaches' gossip about the division even more interesting.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerbacks#American Football#Afc
The Spun

Bill Belichick Appears To Confirm Significant Roster Decision

Ty Montgomery is likely to play a substantial role in New England's offense this season. Montgomery was signed by the Patriots back in March when free agency opened as he figured to be a potential replacement for Brandon Bolden. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Montgomery on Tuesday and sounded...
NFL
FanSided

For Cleveland Browns fans, silence from the owners and Deshaun Watson may be better

The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson remain tone deaf. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson have found themselves at ease today. The NFL decided not to go after Watson with the fury he deserves and instead settled for a piddly 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine. All that for four confirmed counts of sexual assault, and another 20+ victims who won’t get their cases represented by the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

The Tom Brady story everyone's missing

The early part of Tom Brady's offseason consisted of retirement and unretirement. Right now? With just over three weeks left until Week 1, it's all about a non-story – and what should be a real story. Brady, back for season three in Tampa Bay and No. 23 overall, is...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Expected To Miss Time With Head Injury

Another tense joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers led to an injury for Kristian Wilkerson. New England's rookie wide receiver got carted off the field Wednesday after a blindside hit from Carolina safety Kenny Robinson. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson is expected...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line

Recently, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Today, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are also still awaiting the return of quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Patriots Signing TE Jalen Wydermyer

He was just cut by the Bills in the first round of roster cuts earlier this week. Wydermyer was widely seen as a strong candidate to be the first tight end taken entering the pre-draft process a year ago. However, he turned in some abysmal workout times at his pro...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy