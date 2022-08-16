GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Episcopal Children’s Services, Inc. announces its intent to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program, which is a federally funded program that reimburses childcare providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks to enrolled, eligible children. Meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants enrolled at the centers listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

