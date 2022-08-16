Read full article on original website
School board revises faulty policy that barred 18- to 20-year-olds from substitute teaching
Some people suddenly found themselves out of a job in July when the School Board of Marion County adopted a policy that barred many young people from substitute teaching–at a time when the Marion school district, like every other one across Florida, is in dire need of teachers. After...
Alachua Conservation Trust awarded $7.85 million from USDA
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving nearly $8 million to a North Central Florida land conservation organization. The Alachua Conservation Trust is one of 41 conservation projects that received money from a $197 million USDA fund. The money will go towards the trust’s Forest to Gulf Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
University of Florida awarded with large grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees is getting a big check from the feds. The almost $262,000 check comes from the U.S. Department of Education. The money comes through the McNair Grant Program, which gives money to colleges and universities for projects to help disadvantaged...
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling
Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
UF President Kent Fuchs will stay in East Hall as students begin to move-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students will be able to move in on Thursday. Students must schedule a move-in appointment after receiving their housing assignment. They will also need to print their unloading pass when they arrive. Some roads may be closed for ongoing campus improvements. When students arrive, they...
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried campaigns in Gainesville by touring in a bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Let’s try something new and put the first female governor into the mansion.”. Florida Agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, paid a visit to the Millhopper Branch Library in Gainesville; an early voting location. Fried said her role within the agriculture industry allowed her to fulfill...
Florida Department of Health Child Care Food Program available at local child care centers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Episcopal Children’s Services, Inc. announces its intent to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program, which is a federally funded program that reimburses childcare providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks to enrolled, eligible children. Meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants enrolled at the centers listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
Eastside High alumni express the importance to reincorporate the marching band at the school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After school administrators denied to reincorporate the Eastside High School marching band, people took their concerns to the Alachua County School Board. . The band was known for marching in historically black neighborhoods since the 1970′s. . In the meeting, alumni expressed the importance...
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren
Central Florida Community Action Agency will have a two-day outreach event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Central Florida Community Action Agency hosts two-day outreach for Ocala Electric Utilities customers. The event is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Ed Croskey Recreational Facility. Its located at 1510 NW 4th St in Ocala. They would...
Camp Crystal Lake director sues school board, former superintendent for defamation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The director of a summer camp run by Alachua County Public Schools is suing the school board, the former superintendent, and a school board candidate. Scott Burton and his wife Holly Burton, principal of Shell Elementary School, say former Superintendent Carlee Simon began a vendetta against...
Duke Energy powers up Micanopy battery site
Duke Energy announced the launch of two new battery sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties aimed at increasing reliability across the grid. The Alachua County site features a 8.25-megawatt lithium-ion battery in Micanopy. The battery began operations on Aug. 5 and has an expected lifespan of more than 10 years. The battery will help Duke Energy manage peak usage times and improve energy security.
Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county property
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are clearing up their rules about trespassing on county property. In May, commissioners voted to ban panhandling at county facilities by making it possible to trespass people, who loiter there. Thursday night, commissioners learned the ordinance may be vulnerable to challenges from...
Marion County school bus rear-ended a vehicle
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No children were hurt when a Marion County Public School bus rear-ended a car on Thursday morning. State troopers say the school bus was driving north on Southeast 3rd Avenue at about 7:45 a.m.. The other vehicle was driving in front of the school bus. Both...
How Florida seniors stand to benefit from Inflation Reduction Act
ORLANDO, Fla. — One in 10 older adults has to choose between paying for their medication and paying for their food. The National Council on Aging said it’s a problem that’s only gotten worse with inflation. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Experts said seniors...
17-year-old accused of bringing gun to school in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Police Department responded to a tip Thursday regarding a teenage high schooler carrying a firearm on campus. According to a news report, deputies received a tip about a student possibly carrying a gun at Columbia High School from another law enforcement agency that was working on a separate investigation.
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug.
Eastside High alumni call for returning the marching band to HBCU-style
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of Eastside High School alumni is calling on the school board to return the high school’s marching band to its roots, after they say they were denied by school administrators. During Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County meeting, alumni expressed the importance...
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
