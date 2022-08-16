ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Alachua Conservation Trust awarded $7.85 million from USDA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving nearly $8 million to a North Central Florida land conservation organization. The Alachua Conservation Trust is one of 41 conservation projects that received money from a $197 million USDA fund. The money will go towards the trust’s Forest to Gulf Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

University of Florida awarded with large grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees is getting a big check from the feds. The almost $262,000 check comes from the U.S. Department of Education. The money comes through the McNair Grant Program, which gives money to colleges and universities for projects to help disadvantaged...
GAINESVILLE, FL
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher's salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Health Child Care Food Program available at local child care centers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Episcopal Children’s Services, Inc. announces its intent to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program, which is a federally funded program that reimburses childcare providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks to enrolled, eligible children. Meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants enrolled at the centers listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Person
Jackie Johnson
#Standardized Test#Fsa#Crystal Trunk#Vpk
mainstreetdailynews.com

Duke Energy powers up Micanopy battery site

Duke Energy announced the launch of two new battery sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties aimed at increasing reliability across the grid. The Alachua County site features a 8.25-megawatt lithium-ion battery in Micanopy. The battery began operations on Aug. 5 and has an expected lifespan of more than 10 years. The battery will help Duke Energy manage peak usage times and improve energy security.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County school bus rear-ended a vehicle

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No children were hurt when a Marion County Public School bus rear-ended a car on Thursday morning. State troopers say the school bus was driving north on Southeast 3rd Avenue at about 7:45 a.m.. The other vehicle was driving in front of the school bus. Both...
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

17-year-old accused of bringing gun to school in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Police Department responded to a tip Thursday regarding a teenage high schooler carrying a firearm on campus. According to a news report, deputies received a tip about a student possibly carrying a gun at Columbia High School from another law enforcement agency that was working on a separate investigation.
LAKE CITY, FL

