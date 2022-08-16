ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Shooting at Methodist North Hospital, Memphis – ‘8 people shot’ & area on lockdown after gunfire breaks out in ER

By Chris Bradford
 3 days ago

AT least eight people have been shot after gunfire broke out in front of a hospital emergency room, police have said.

Cops dashed to the Methodist North Hospital in Memphis just before 1am local time.

At least eight people have been shot after gunfire erupted at a hospital in Memphis Credit: Methodist Health

Police have confirmed that eight people were targeted in a shootout near the front of the emergency room, Memphis Police told ABC24.

The victims’ conditions remain unknown as they have not been identified.

Cops have not identified any suspects or made any arrests.

The hospital has been plunged into lockdown and nearby streets have been closed.

