Kuo: Apple’s AR/MR headset will be the biggest thing since the iPhone
Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new note to clients explaining the challenges and expectations for Apple’s upcoming virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) device. Kuo maintained his earlier prediction that the mixed reality (MR) device will get an early January 2023 launch. He also said the AR/MR headset will be Apple’s most revolutionary device after the iPhone.
Digital Trends
How to fix slow upload speeds
Modern download speeds are generally good enough to support whatever your internet connection needs it for, whether that be for streaming, downloading files, or online gaming. Upload speeds can be much slower, though, and if yours aren't fast enough, you may be wondering how you can fix your slow upload speeds.
Google Pixel 7 launch could take place in September, not October
We’re expecting the Google Pixel 7 series will land soon and there’s now more evidence of that, as phones believed to be the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been listed on an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) database. The listings – which were spotted by 9to5Google (opens...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 The pixel density wars might be over
From the end of the pixel density war to Apple's flawed third-party VPN apps, we've got plenty to cover today. 🌞 Good morning! I’ve been playing the Earth Defense Force series of games lately. It’s a fun series to play after work if you’re like me and too tired to do much thinking.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug
Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
Intel introducing Wi-Fi 7 to supercharge wireless networks in 2024
Intel is set to introduce Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) to a commercial market, which features next-generation high-speed data processing that’s more than twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax). The rollout will begin for laptops and be extended to all PC products by the end of 2024. According to Eric...
Digital Trends
Android 13 is here, and you can download it on your Pixel phone right now
The day has finally arrived for Android phones to get their big yearly update. Google released the stable Android 13 update today, and if you have a Pixel 4 or later model in your hand, the update notification will pop up soon. I’ve already got it on my Pixel 6a, and installation is underway.
Digital Trends
The Kindle Paperwhite just got a rare discount
While there’s no shortage of tablet deals across the different retailers, it’s highly recommended that you search for one of Amazon’s Kindle devices if you want a dedicated e-book reader. They don’t go on sale often, but if you’re planning to purchase a Kindle now, you’re in luck. Amazon is offering a $30 discount on the ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite, making it more affordable at $110 compared to its original price of $140, and a $40 reduction for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, bringing its price down to just $150 from its sticker price of $190. There’s no telling how long these deals will last though, so grab either one while you still can.
nationalinterest.org
New Google Nest Router Will Feature Groundbreaking Wi-Fi 6E
The new product has shown up for approval at the Federal Communications Commission, confirming that it includes WiFI 6E. The website 9to5Google reported back in June that Google is preparing a new mesh router in the Google/Nest Wifi series that will feature WiFi 6E capability. “According to a source, the...
9to5Mac
A camera, an iPod, a phone, an internet communicator – are you getting the camera bump yet?
If Steve Jobs were announcing the iPhone as a new product today, that famous introduction would be about it being four devices in one, not three. In 2007, it was a widescreen iPod, a revolutionary phone, and a breakthrough internet communicator. In 2022, he’d be adding “an intelligent camera” – and that might even have been the first thing mentioned …
Nothing phone (1) update brings tons of camera improvements and bug fixes
The Nothing phone (1) is receiving a new update which should make the camera perform faster and output better images. There are also some new features and welcome bug fixes.
hypebeast.com
Samsung Unveils Behemoth 55-Inch Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung has just unveiled an absolute behemoth of a gaming monitor. Measuring 55 inches wide, the new Odyssey Ark is the largest 1000R curved display to be offered on the consumer market, and it also comes with impressive specs to give gamers something truly to desire. Supporting up to 4K...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Pixels pick up Android 13
Stable Android 13 hits Pixels, proof under-display cameras are garbage, our MCU quiz, and more of today's top tech news. ☔Good morning, and welcome to a rather grey Tuesday edition of the Daily Authority. I say grey, as not only has the heatwave broken here and been replaced by fog and rain, but I also have to go to the emergency dentist later. Wish me luck!
TechCrunch
How Typewise got into YC after pivoting to B2B productivity
Typewise won a spot in YC (and its standard $500,000 backing) after pivoting to fully focus on the B2B market — aiming to serve demand for typing productivity gains in areas like customer service and sales, per co-founder David Eberle. “Last year we realized where this makes most sense,”...
Digital Trends
The Surface Pro 8 with type cover is $350 off today
The Microsoft Surface lineup of laptops probably doesn’t need much introduction, with the Pro series including some of the best 2-in-1s on the market. Well, the newest iteration on the Pro is the Pro 8, and it’s a big yet subtle change to the overall design, which you’ll be happy to hear if you’re a fan of Surface Pros. Even better, one of the best current Surface Pro deals from Best Buy discounts it up to $1,000 from $1,350, a pretty significant $350 discount on an already powerful 2-in-1.
Digital Trends
ColorOS 13 is coming in August — and it’s better than expected
Android 13 is coming to Oppo phones in the guise of ColorOS 13, the company’s custom version of Google’s latest mobile operating system. The headline change is a new design style that’s called “Aquamorphic” due to the team taking inspiration for its look from water. It can be seen throughout with new themes, color palettes, and icon shapes.
TechCrunch
Google Cloud will shutter its IoT Core service next year
Google Cloud announced this week that it’s shutting down its IoT Core service, giving customers a year to move to a partner to manage their IoT devices. The announcement appeared at the top of the IoT Core web page this week with little fanfare. The company also sent an email to customers announcing the change.
The Verge
New Google Nest router with Wi-Fi 6E, Thread, and Bluetooth LE pops up in FCC filings
Google appears poised to launch an updated Nest router equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Thread mesh networking radios later this year, according to a new FCC filing. It has the model number A4R-G6ZUC, which is similar to IDs assigned to not only the previous Nest Wifi but also the Nest Mini, Thermostat, and even the Google Glass.
