Man found dead at Topock Marina
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at the Topock Marina. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said a 54-year-old man died after being found face down in the water just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13. “The investigation revealed that a trio had gone...
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy receives Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people from afternoon house fire in August 2020.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Deputy David Wagner has received the Medal of Valor Award for rescuing 2 people inside afternoon house fire in August 2020.
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
Silver Alert issued for missing Kingman woman
Authorities in Kingman have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kingman woman. Police say 71-year-old Brenda Marshall is known to have left the Kingman area on August 10th. Her vehicle was last seen in southern Phoenix on August 13th. Authorities believe Marshall may be with her daughter in the...
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
ADOT seeking federal grant for the West Kingman Traffic Interchange￼
KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant...
Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
MAGNET makes fentanyl traffic bust
KINGMAN – An ongoing investigation of fentanyl sales in Mohave County has led to a drug bust about 20 miles east of Kingman. Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said a DPS trooper assigned to the MAGNET narcotics task force made a traffic stop on U.S. 93 at about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
Missing man’s body found
YUCCA – Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a missing Yucca man. The search for Carlos Pena, 84, began on August 2 after he was last seen near Frontage Road and Shep Lane. The sheriff’s office reported that Pena enjoyed walking and Search and rescue...
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape house fire in October 2022.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) for getting man out of house fire in October 2020. Needles, California: Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Medal of Valor for getting man...
Golden Valley, AZ: Another swift water rescue of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Another swift water rescue has occurred on Monday, August 15th, 2022 of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
Wayward trailer causes power outage
MOHAVE VALLEY — A utility trailer was blamed for causing a power outage that impacted residents around Boundary Cone Road, the dividing line between Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave, on Wednesday. According to Mohave Electric Cooperative, the utility trailer came loose from a vehicle that was towing it on...
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue issues public safety announcement not to cross flooded roads after several swift water rescues during last 2 weeks.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue has issued a public safety announcement not to cross flooded roads after several swift water rescues during last 2 weeks.
Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053
Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
Seamless Rain Gutters, a division of H&H Development offers leak-free solutions￼
Seamless Rain Gutters, A division of H&H Development, offers leak-free protection for homes and businesses in Mohave County. The rain gutter business specializes in creating custom gutters to match your building’s color so as to go unnoticed. The business is family owned and operated by Richard Hamilton and his...
Free garden workshop offered￼
KINGMAN – Want to learn about the soil for your garden? Want to learn how to amend and fertilize your garden for better results? Want to learn about composting?. The Mohave County Master Gardeners will present a free soil workshop on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Library, 3269 N. Burbank St.
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
Saturday storm hits Kingman hard
KINGMAN – Mother Nature came into town after having too many drinks at the local dive and let the kids (30,000-plus residents of the area) have it. We took our licks and licked our wounds. Our wounds being downed trees, lightning strikes, shingles blown off of roofs, scared pets...
