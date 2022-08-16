Founded in Austin in 1979, the National Hispanic Institute provides high school students with opportunities to grow their leadership skills, expand peer and mentor networks, and increase visibility with top colleges. NHI Executive Vice President, Nicole Nieto, and Marina Flores from the Austin Great Debate team join Chelsey Khan to share more about their programs and how students can participate. NHI is seeking candidates for their 2023 programs, and the application opens up on September 1!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO