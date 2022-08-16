Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Austin ISD addresses COVID-19 health plans for 2022-2023 school year
AUSTIN, Texas — As students return to the classroom this week, one of Austin ISD's top priorities remains keeping the students healthy. This comes as monkeypox has reached the Austin community and COVID-19 continues to spread. Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin Public Health Authority briefed the Austin ISD board on...
CBS Austin
Enrollment is now open at Texas Empowerment Academy!
Right now, enrollment is open for pre-k, and 3 through 12th grades at Texas Empowerment Academy. This school isn't just about academics, they also encourage students to be character-centered, family-focused, and community oriented. Take a look at the other ways Texas Empowerment Academy is taking education to the next level.
CBS Austin
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Pflugerville, Lampasas
As November draws closer campaign season is heating up. Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke took the stage at a rally in Pflugerville Thursday night, one of two rallies the same day. It is a tactic that's earned Beto a lot of buzz . “What he's doing right now...
CBS Austin
Round Rock ISD welcomes back students, 100 out-of-district transfers
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Over 20 districts in Central Texas are opening their doors to students on Wednesday for the new semester. One of those is the Round Rock Independent School District, where thanks to a two-week-long open enrollment program, some families outside of the district are being welcomed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
City employees and councilmembers push to raise Austin's minimum wage to $20
AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the Austin City Council and city employees are pushing to raise Austin’s minimum wage to $20 an hour. Austin’s current proposed budget raises the minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour. $18 is a 20% raise, but some council members want more.
CBS Austin
Back-to-School events!
From after-school programs to a family-friendly event, Trevor Scott and Chelsey Khan had a lot of fun info in today's morning chat!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
Back-to-School Special: National Hispanic Institute seeks candidates for 2023 programs
Founded in Austin in 1979, the National Hispanic Institute provides high school students with opportunities to grow their leadership skills, expand peer and mentor networks, and increase visibility with top colleges. NHI Executive Vice President, Nicole Nieto, and Marina Flores from the Austin Great Debate team join Chelsey Khan to share more about their programs and how students can participate. NHI is seeking candidates for their 2023 programs, and the application opens up on September 1!
CBS Austin
'It broke my heart thinking of these kids': As teachers call it quits, others are staying
AUSTIN, Texas — As Central Texas school districts kick off the start of the school year many are still trying to hire hundreds of teachers. Many decided to leave the profession, but there are still other teachers choosing to return to the classroom. "It's just wonderful to have students...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
TSCO is searching for San Antonio missing teen believed to be in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating a missing teen from San Antonio. Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino, is 17 years old. She ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio and is believed to be in the Austin...
CBS Austin
Williamson County says it needs poll workers for November election
The November 8th election is less than one hundred days away and counties are working to hire enough poll workers to support the potentially high levels of voter turnout. The Travis County Clerk's Office is looking for applicants along with Williamson County. Williamson County Elections Administrator Chris Davis says they're...
CBS Austin
Local leaders rally in support of $20/hour living wage increase ahead of budget session
AUSTIN, Texas — A rally in support of increasing the living wage for City of Austin employees to $20 an hour was held Wednesday morning ahead of City Council's budget session. With costs increasing in Austin, District 2 Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes and other local leaders say it's time to...
CBS Austin
TxDOT reminds drivers to stay focused while driving in school zones
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Central Texas students returned to school this week, increasing traffic which heightens the potential for traffic-related injuries. Traffic accidents continue to be one of the most common reasons for emergency room visits. Many of them involve pedestrians. A big reason why The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay focused while driving around school zones and near bus stops.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Austin man pleads guilty to felony charge relating to Jan 6 Capitol breach
AUSTIN, Texas — Geoffrey Shough, 38, of Austin, pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol. According to court documents, Shough attended a rally and marched with others to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Before 2 p.m., he was...
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Friend of WilCo murder suspect turned him in after hearing confession
Court documents have been released from the murder of an elderly woman in northwest Williamson County earlier this month. The affidavit provides more details on how the suspect was identified and caught. 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, of Pflugerville, is charged with first-degree felony murder for the killing of 70-year-old Diana...
CBS Austin
Man pleads guilty to 2019 South Austin murder
The Travis County District Attorney's Office says a man charged for a South Austin murder three years ago has pled guilty to the crime. Back on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 34-year-old Benito Luna Vargas was found beaten and unconscious on the side of a rode. He later died in the hospital.
CBS Austin
Water group takes drought concerns to LCRA board meeting
AUSTIN, Texas — Are the dropping water levels at the Highland Lakes reason enough for the managers of the lake system to take action to protect Austin's drinking water?. The Central Texas Water Coalition is taking advantage of public comment at the Lower Colorado River Authority’s board meeting to make its case.
CBS Austin
APD searching for man who sparked SWAT situation in South Austin
NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Police say the subject of a SWAT call in South Austin early Tuesday morning is still on the loose. The call happened at the Saddle Creek apartment complex located at 1081 Old Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says at around 3:30 a.m....
CBS Austin
Two people taken to the hospital after shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday night. The 911 call came in at 8:19 pm that there was a shooting in North Austin at East Powell Lane and Georgian Drive. Police said as a result, two adult males were...
CBS Austin
Austin's Trail of Lights returns to traditional walk-thru format this December
Walk -- don't drive at this year's Trail of Lights. On Thursday, the Trail of Lights Foundation announced that the 58th Annual Austin Trail of Lights in Zilker Park will return to its traditional, in-person format. That means walking through the two million lights and 70 other holiday displays from December 8-23.
CBS Austin
Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
Comments / 0