BULLHEAD CITY – Residents hula-hooped. And there was so much more to see at the Community Carnival on Saturday, August 13 at the Anderson Ford Fieldhouse. For several years, DOT Foods Bullhead Arizona has hosted an employee appreciation event on a Saturday in August. Knowing that, “DOT Foods is very invested in our community,” said Grace Hecht, a dynamic community supporter (check out @MakeBullheadBetter), approached Ira Fisk at DOT and asked whether DOT would open it up the space and equipment up to the community following the employee event.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO