Free garden workshop offered￼
KINGMAN – Want to learn about the soil for your garden? Want to learn how to amend and fertilize your garden for better results? Want to learn about composting?. The Mohave County Master Gardeners will present a free soil workshop on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Library, 3269 N. Burbank St.
County fair pre-sale tickets available￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept. 15 – 18 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. There will be fun for the entire family including rides, exhibits, vendors, food, and live entertainment. Discount wristbands for rides are on sale now for $30 each at the Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hula-hooping was just the beginning for community carnival
BULLHEAD CITY – Residents hula-hooped. And there was so much more to see at the Community Carnival on Saturday, August 13 at the Anderson Ford Fieldhouse. For several years, DOT Foods Bullhead Arizona has hosted an employee appreciation event on a Saturday in August. Knowing that, “DOT Foods is very invested in our community,” said Grace Hecht, a dynamic community supporter (check out @MakeBullheadBetter), approached Ira Fisk at DOT and asked whether DOT would open it up the space and equipment up to the community following the employee event.
Beer nerds unite!
KINGMAN – Imagine line of people waiting for a movie or tailgaters before a football game. That wasn’t quite the scene Saturday, Aug. 6, but it was close and has been since the Black Bridge Brewery’s Ninth Anniversary Party sale. The sale wasn’t hectic at first –...
Kingman City Complex opening late Thursday, August 18￼
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman would like to inform the community of the late opening of the Main City Complex building Thursday, August 18. The opening time for Thursday will be 8:00 a.m., instead of the normal 7:00 a.m. This will give departments time to have safety training and continue our commitment to providing the team with some valuable exercises.
Lee Williams students tackle a major trash eyesore
KINGMAN – A few girls from Lee Williams High School are just as sick at seeing all the trash near Walmart as the rest of us. They decided to do something about it, and weren’t even court-ordered to be there. For the last few months, Portia Koebke, Kalee...
Non-profit helping puppies become recruits￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “Puppies?! You have puppies?!” a visitor asked with incredulous joy!. These puppy dogs are recruits; they’re becoming K9s. They’ll be trained to their innate strengths, then paired with veterans. Other dogs, such as Leader Dogs for the Blind, provide emotional support and even learn tasks. It’s a small percentage of dogs whose temperament can layer specific alerts and responses onto that emotional-support knowledge base. These canine recruits are those K9s.
Seamless Rain Gutters, a division of H&H Development offers leak-free solutions￼
Seamless Rain Gutters, A division of H&H Development, offers leak-free protection for homes and businesses in Mohave County. The rain gutter business specializes in creating custom gutters to match your building’s color so as to go unnoticed. The business is family owned and operated by Richard Hamilton and his...
Animal shelter, helicopter pad discussed at Supervisor’s meeting
MOHAVE COUNTY – Design activity that began in March should be completed in October for the new Mohave County Animal Shelter that will be built on Burbank Street in Kingman. Public Works Director Steve Latoski provided a project update during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Latoski said it...
School costs discussed at Rotary
Susan Collins, Save Our Schools Arizona Network Northern Arizona Coordinator spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s August 12 meeting. She noted Arizona is last in the nation in per-student spending and teacher pay and has the second most crowded class sizes and highest teacher turnover. Arizona needs to prioritize our public schools and provide a quality public school in every neighborhood. For further information log on to sosarizona.org.
The 20 Best Things to do in Kingman, AZ
Kingman is found on the historic route 66 in Arizona. It is the jewel of Arizona and boasts of multiple attractions and a unique culture that surrounds it. So, what are the 20 best things to do in Kingman, Arizona? You can visit the recreational areas in Havasu, Mohave, and Lakes Mead. Moreover, you can go hiking and visit the museums and the winery.
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
Watkins sworn in as Kingman mayor￼
KINGMAN – Vice Mayor Ken Watkins was sworn in as Mayor of the City of Kingman at the August 16 city council meeting. Watkins succeeds Jen Miles who stepped down as Mayor on August 5 due to health issues. Watkins praised the former Mayor, wished her well and acknowledged...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
Council mulls needs for traffic controls
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council appeared to have little consensus about recommendations and options for traffic improvements at several city intersections during a workshop that preceded Tuesday night's regular meeting. "We want to spend the next hour just taking about these particular street improvements, street enhancements," Bullhead...
ADOT Seeking Federal Grant For the West Kingman Traffic Interchange
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those...
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
MAGNET makes fentanyl traffic bust
KINGMAN – An ongoing investigation of fentanyl sales in Mohave County has led to a drug bust about 20 miles east of Kingman. Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said a DPS trooper assigned to the MAGNET narcotics task force made a traffic stop on U.S. 93 at about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
