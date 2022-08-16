ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Police caution first day of school posts on social media

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Store shelves of school supplies are empty and backpacks are filled as kids begin their first days of school. Parents also share their child’s first-day excitement on social media, but how safe is it?. “You know the internet is amazing you know we all can...
DURAND, IL
spotonillinois.com

McHenry Prayer Breakfast Sept. 24

DeKalb County School District to have officers in schools: 'It's a collaborative thing that is discussed first'. How many points did Devon Turner from Rockford win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 5?. 23:31. 23:23. 23:23. 22:47. 22:47. 22:47. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It...
MCHENRY, IL
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How gas prices have changed in Rockford in the last week

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub. Gas prices in the U.S. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Mass Goes on at St. James

ROCKFORD-Fire may have damaged St. James Church, but the community of people that make up St. James Parish remains strong. Butler: 'Not taxing retirement income is one of the advantages we have here'. 10:15. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:46. 09:15. 09:11. Demmer on House Resolution 753: 'Enough...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes

One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

New Illinois BBQ Joint Might Have The Best Brisket You’ll Ever Have

On the evening before writing this article I tried what was arguably the best barbecue I've ever had. If you know me, have read enough of my articles, or listened to my radio show, you know I'm a foodie to the max. I have tried some of "the best" burgers around the 815 (based on opinions) and have been underwhelmed by a few of them. I'll always give an honest review. For this experience, I went to a new spot on its opening night, which is not my norm.
BYRON, IL
97ZOK

Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois

Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Purifoy owns 15th and Chris burger joint. He says businesses in the area are already hurting from the pandemic and previous road construction on Christina street. Now they must deal with another road project that he believes could hinder their success. The business shut down on Monday, when it was announced 15th avenue would be closed until mid-November due to construction. Purifoy says his business still hasn’t fully recovered since COVID-19 hit.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
CALEDONIA, IL
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Bakery Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With Free Bundtlets

If you've never had a Bundt cake before, you're 100% missing out on some delicious desserts in the Stateline. I remember when Nothing Bundt Cakes first came to my hometown of Rockford. My mom told me we had to go get a bunch of Bundt cakes and I had absolutely no idea what that meant! After indulging in my first bite of one, I was hooked. The light, creamy, fluffy cake is literally soooooo good!
ROCKFORD, IL

