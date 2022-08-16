Read full article on original website
Police caution first day of school posts on social media
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Store shelves of school supplies are empty and backpacks are filled as kids begin their first days of school. Parents also share their child’s first-day excitement on social media, but how safe is it?. “You know the internet is amazing you know we all can...
Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first week of class
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline students headed back to class this week, but the Freeport School District still dealing with a shortage of staff. The past couple of school years have been hard nation wide, and the teacher shortage in Freeport is no different. Staff said that they combined their math and science classes instead […]
McHenry Prayer Breakfast Sept. 24
DeKalb County School District to have officers in schools: 'It's a collaborative thing that is discussed first'. How many points did Devon Turner from Rockford win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 5?.
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant
I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.
Students suspended or expelled 13 times in a single school year in Indian Creek School District 425
Indian Creek School District 425 reported 13 suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 13 students during the year.
How gas prices have changed in Rockford in the last week
On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub. Gas prices in the U.S. […]
Mass Goes on at St. James
ROCKFORD-Fire may have damaged St. James Church, but the community of people that make up St. James Parish remains strong. Butler: 'Not taxing retirement income is one of the advantages we have here'.
Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Two Of America’s Best Bars Are Within Easy Driving Distance From Rockford
Putting together a list of the "best" anything guarantees one thing: an argument. Whether it's movies, music, sports teams, foods, or even drinking establishments, people have their own ideas about what's "the best." Nonetheless, another website recently published their list of the best bars in America, and you could be...
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes
One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
New Illinois BBQ Joint Might Have The Best Brisket You’ll Ever Have
On the evening before writing this article I tried what was arguably the best barbecue I've ever had. If you know me, have read enough of my articles, or listened to my radio show, you know I'm a foodie to the max. I have tried some of "the best" burgers around the 815 (based on opinions) and have been underwhelmed by a few of them. I'll always give an honest review. For this experience, I went to a new spot on its opening night, which is not my norm.
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Purifoy owns 15th and Chris burger joint. He says businesses in the area are already hurting from the pandemic and previous road construction on Christina street. Now they must deal with another road project that he believes could hinder their success. The business shut down on Monday, when it was announced 15th avenue would be closed until mid-November due to construction. Purifoy says his business still hasn’t fully recovered since COVID-19 hit.
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "For years, Social Security has been a sacred promise to people who've earned their retirement through..."
There are three junior tennis players from Sterling ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There were three junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Brecken Peterson is the top ranked boy in the category
Popular Illinois Bakery Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With Free Bundtlets
If you've never had a Bundt cake before, you're 100% missing out on some delicious desserts in the Stateline. I remember when Nothing Bundt Cakes first came to my hometown of Rockford. My mom told me we had to go get a bunch of Bundt cakes and I had absolutely no idea what that meant! After indulging in my first bite of one, I was hooked. The light, creamy, fluffy cake is literally soooooo good!
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility Limiting Items
ROCKFORD, Ill. – Due to a fire at the Illinois EPA’s waste processing facility, certain items temporarily will not be accepted at the City’s Household Hazardous Waste collection facility. Effective immediately, and until further notice, Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste facility can only accept the following items:
