NeNe Leakes Says She Misses Late Husband Gregg Leakes ‘Every Day’ in ‘Heavenly’ Birthday Tribute: ‘We Love You’

Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Eva Marcille Just Wrapped Up Her Ultimate, We Mean, “Fabulous” Family Trip
The RHOA alum’s Orlando getaway included a fireworks show and a Taylor Swift sing-along. Fresh off her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Eva Marcille recently packed her bags for another getaway — but this time, she took her family along for the ride. Trading the Berkshires for Orlando, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum documented her family vacation in a series of Instagram posts.
Khloe Kardashian Congratulates Rob’s Ex Adrienne Bailon On Birth Of 1st Baby
Khloe Kardashian has a lot more in common with Adrienne Bailon than just Rob Kardashian! On August 16, Khloe, 38 — who recently had a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, 31 — congratulated Adrienne, 38, on the birth of her newborn baby boy, who was also just born via surrogate! Clearly, there is no bad blood left over from when Adrienne split with Rob in 2009 after dating for only two years.
NeNe Leakes Drags Bravo Boss Andy Cohen Over Claims Of Being Blacklisted, Declares She Has Receipts
NeNe Leakes has the receipts! The controversial former Housewife is taking no prisoners when it comes to her headline-making feud with Bravo boss Andy Cohen.In a series of scathing messages posted to Twitter Wednesday, August 10, Leakes all but accused the Watch What Happens Live host of abusing her and blackballing her from the industry.“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them," the 54-year-old wrote in a tweet that seemed to be aimed directly at Cohen. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to...
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
US Magazine
‘Bachelor’ Stylist Defends Rachel Recchia’s Dress After Backlash: ‘For All That Think I Hate Her’
Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
ETOnline.com
Teresa Giudice's Husband Louie Ruelas Addresses Melissa and Joe Gorga's Wedding Absence
Louie Ruelas shut down a claim that his wife, Teresa Giudice, sent her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, a bill after they did not attend the couple's highly publicized wedding last weekend. Ruelas refuted the rumor in an Instagram comment, writing, "We would never in a million years...
Adrienne Bailon welcomes son Ever James with husband Israel Houghton
Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton have welcomed home a new bundle of joy. The couple announced on Instagram Tuesday that they welcomed a baby boy named Ever James via surrogate. "Ever James / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin...
urbanbellemag.com
As Kandi Burruss Demands Respect for Todd Tucker, Bravo Gets Shady with Editing
Todd Tucker is tired of being pulled into Kandi Burruss’ feuds. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss doesn’t like it when Todd Tucker is dragged into her feuds. Todd isn’t a fan of this either. But that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode. While the cast was filming in Jamaica, they got together to have dinner. Sanya Richards-Ross said the trip would be a couples trip. So she wanted everyone to bring a plus one. Kandi brought Todd. And the conversation went left after Kandi called Marlo Hampton out. At the time, Marlo was very critical of Ralph Pittman. He decided that he would no longer adopt Drew Sidora’s son. He said the reason why he changed his mind is that the adoption was something the child’s biological father isn’t comfortable with.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Confirms She’s Dating Reality Star Martell Holt After Beach Date
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is in a new relationship. After Sheree, 52, was spotted taking selfies on the beach with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt, she confirmed to TMZ that the two are dating. “We actually met through a mutual friend,” Sheree said. “He’s met my friends. He met several people in my family. We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”
NFL・
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Adrienne Bailon, Israel Houghton Welcome 1st Child Via Surrogate After ‘Challenging’ 5-Year Journey: ‘Never Been Happier’
Surprise! Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. The Cheetah Girls star, 38, announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, August 16. "Ever James ♾ For this child we have prayed Just to hear our baby cry Skin to skin and face to face Heart to […]
NeNe Leakes Says She Is Still Close With Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora And Teresa Giudice Despite Lawsuit Against Bravo
NeNe Leakes left Real Housewives of Atlanta in dramatic fashion. At the season 12 reunion, which was virtual due to COVID, things got heated. It resulting in NeNe closing her laptop and storming off. And shutting the door on RHOA, seemingly for good. This year, NeNe filed a lawsuit against Bravo for fostering and tolerating a hostile and racist work environment. She also named the RHOA production company and Andy Cohen in the suit.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence
Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman’s wife, Johanna Altman, was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged incident were not made public. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Johanna, 40, was taken into police custody on August 4 in Van Nuys,...
The ‘RHOA’ Cast Wrapped Filming the Season 14 Reunion — When Does It Air?
For some fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14 of the Bravo reality show flew by. After airing new episodes throughout the summer of 2022, the cast is ready to spill all of the season’s tea for the first time since filming wrapped. In August 2022, Andy Cohen teased fans on Instagram by showing small details of the RHOA Season 14 reunion.
PopSugar
Lizzo Ditches Her Own Wedding For Tyson Beckford in Her "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" Video
Lizzo is a runaway bride in her latest music video, but her starring love interest, model Tyson Beckford, makes up for her escape. On Aug. 15, the "Special" singer released the bridal-themed visual for her song "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," complete with an elaborate floral wedding ceremony. However, Lizzo quickly abandons the scene for a solo road trip and a rendezvous with Beckford in the desert (which turns out to be a fantasy). Instead of getting hitched in the video, Lizzo, with her bridesmaids in tow, opts for a glamorous beach party where she happily belts out the lyrics to "2 Be Loved."
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life — and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
The man who famously posed the question, "Can we talk for a minute?" is now opening up like never before. Beloved R&B singer Tevin Campbell, known for sultry '90s hits like "Can We Talk" and. recently appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast for an in-depth interview, discussing his life...
Comments / 0