KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will launch a new customer payment portal mid-September 2022 for Utility Billing and other payment customers. The new payment portal will accept the current payment methods, as well as a more diverse array like Google and Apple Pay, Venmo, and PayPal. It will also allow customers to make one-time payments and set up text or email reminders for their bill, including a pay-by-text option. Existing accounts will not roll over to the new system, so customers who use a recurring credit/debit card payment method will need to re-register in the new portal. Customers will start to be notified of the upcoming changes through email and mail.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO