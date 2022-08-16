Read full article on original website
Free garden workshop offered￼
KINGMAN – Want to learn about the soil for your garden? Want to learn how to amend and fertilize your garden for better results? Want to learn about composting?. The Mohave County Master Gardeners will present a free soil workshop on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Library, 3269 N. Burbank St.
Lee Williams students tackle a major trash eyesore
KINGMAN – A few girls from Lee Williams High School are just as sick at seeing all the trash near Walmart as the rest of us. They decided to do something about it, and weren’t even court-ordered to be there. For the last few months, Portia Koebke, Kalee...
Seamless Rain Gutters, a division of H&H Development offers leak-free solutions￼
Seamless Rain Gutters, A division of H&H Development, offers leak-free protection for homes and businesses in Mohave County. The rain gutter business specializes in creating custom gutters to match your building’s color so as to go unnoticed. The business is family owned and operated by Richard Hamilton and his...
Kingman City Complex opening late Thursday, August 18￼
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman would like to inform the community of the late opening of the Main City Complex building Thursday, August 18. The opening time for Thursday will be 8:00 a.m., instead of the normal 7:00 a.m. This will give departments time to have safety training and continue our commitment to providing the team with some valuable exercises.
County fair pre-sale tickets available￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept. 15 – 18 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. There will be fun for the entire family including rides, exhibits, vendors, food, and live entertainment. Discount wristbands for rides are on sale now for $30 each at the Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Beer nerds unite!
KINGMAN – Imagine line of people waiting for a movie or tailgaters before a football game. That wasn’t quite the scene Saturday, Aug. 6, but it was close and has been since the Black Bridge Brewery’s Ninth Anniversary Party sale. The sale wasn’t hectic at first –...
School costs discussed at Rotary
Susan Collins, Save Our Schools Arizona Network Northern Arizona Coordinator spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s August 12 meeting. She noted Arizona is last in the nation in per-student spending and teacher pay and has the second most crowded class sizes and highest teacher turnover. Arizona needs to prioritize our public schools and provide a quality public school in every neighborhood. For further information log on to sosarizona.org.
Garden hosts open-to-the-public event
KINGMAN – Open Hours for the Public at Dig It Kingman Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), will be Saturday, August 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. This event is the perfect time to visit the garden. It is green, lush and growing a variety for vegetables. The Pumpkin Patch is growing.
ADOT seeking federal grant for the West Kingman Traffic Interchange￼
KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant...
City of Kingman launching new customer payment portal
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will launch a new customer payment portal mid-September 2022 for Utility Billing and other payment customers. The new payment portal will accept the current payment methods, as well as a more diverse array like Google and Apple Pay, Venmo, and PayPal. It will also allow customers to make one-time payments and set up text or email reminders for their bill, including a pay-by-text option. Existing accounts will not roll over to the new system, so customers who use a recurring credit/debit card payment method will need to re-register in the new portal. Customers will start to be notified of the upcoming changes through email and mail.
Non-profit helping puppies become recruits￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “Puppies?! You have puppies?!” a visitor asked with incredulous joy!. These puppy dogs are recruits; they’re becoming K9s. They’ll be trained to their innate strengths, then paired with veterans. Other dogs, such as Leader Dogs for the Blind, provide emotional support and even learn tasks. It’s a small percentage of dogs whose temperament can layer specific alerts and responses onto that emotional-support knowledge base. These canine recruits are those K9s.
Animal shelter, helicopter pad discussed at Supervisor’s meeting
MOHAVE COUNTY – Design activity that began in March should be completed in October for the new Mohave County Animal Shelter that will be built on Burbank Street in Kingman. Public Works Director Steve Latoski provided a project update during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Latoski said it...
Watkins sworn in as Kingman mayor￼
KINGMAN – Vice Mayor Ken Watkins was sworn in as Mayor of the City of Kingman at the August 16 city council meeting. Watkins succeeds Jen Miles who stepped down as Mayor on August 5 due to health issues. Watkins praised the former Mayor, wished her well and acknowledged...
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
Declaration won't mean local cuts but will mean new prohibitions
BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Interior Department's declaration of a Tier 2 water shortage in the Colorado River Basin triggers mandatory reductions in water allocations for Arizona and Nevada beginning in January but won't mean less mandatory water use — at least not immediately — for residents of Bullhead City.
MAGNET makes fentanyl traffic bust
KINGMAN – An ongoing investigation of fentanyl sales in Mohave County has led to a drug bust about 20 miles east of Kingman. Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said a DPS trooper assigned to the MAGNET narcotics task force made a traffic stop on U.S. 93 at about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
Saturday storm hits Kingman hard
KINGMAN – Mother Nature came into town after having too many drinks at the local dive and let the kids (30,000-plus residents of the area) have it. We took our licks and licked our wounds. Our wounds being downed trees, lightning strikes, shingles blown off of roofs, scared pets...
