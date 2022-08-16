Read full article on original website
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
Secret hidden message discovered in ancient artefact using centuries-old ‘magic mirror’
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
SFGate
Native American Feature Film Writers Lab Selects Six Fellows
The Native American Media Alliance announced the selection of six fellows for the 5th Annual Native American Feature Film Writers Lab, a talent development program that boosts the careers of Native American writers. The six fellows of the fifth annual Native American Feature Film Writers Lab are:. Ty Coughenour (Lummi...
dornob.com
Studio noa’s Tree of Knowledge Library Attempts to Recreate an Earthly Eden
A new “floating” library envisioned for the Porta Vittoria Park in Milan, Italy may look like a fantasy concept unlikely to become real. But Bolzano and Berlin-based architecture firm Studio noa* (network of architecture) has brought such projects to life before, and the results are always spectacular. For “The Tree of Knowledge,” the firm wanted to evoke the feeling of gazing at a beautiful book cover knowing you’re about to immerse yourself in a wonderful story. Their futuristic yet organic design is a layered complex of discovery “imbued with surreal atmospheres of rooftop forests and flying books,” as they themselves put it.
‘There’s a lot of laughter, a lot of joy’: Kyle Abraham on the family parties that inspired his new dance show
Best known for tackling subjects such as injustice and violence, the choreographer is channelling happier memories with An Untitled Love
Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) and LA HOPE DEALER Join Forces to Integrate AI-infused Street Art and Marketing
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- RAD INTELLIGENCE (RAD AI) and LA HOPE DEALER today announced the formation of a strategic partnership designed to conceive and execute authentic, purpose-driven brand campaigns through the combination of creator marketing, street art and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The partnership will focus on Fortune 1500 companies that understand the importance of taking the lead in the creation of cause-related marketing and branding campaigns, especially in today’s highly complex and diverse marketplace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005157/en/ LA HOPE DEALER Corie Mattie - Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz
Fiction: Hiking. “Inspiring Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
‘People who move together’: the social power of house dance
The closure of dance floors around the world during the Covid lockdowns didn’t harm the popularity of house and dance music. Instead it had a creative resurgence, as heard in albums such as Lady Gaga’s Chromatica and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, which gave an escapist sense of dancing in the clubs. Both musicians said they wanted to give people happiness during challenging times.
