It has been an incredibly, and at times unbearably hot summer. Records for hottest temperature have been broken in several states this year. So, it may be hard to envision it now, but yes, in fact, winter is coming. The Farmer's Almanac has just released its findings for their extended winter forecast for 2022-2023, and despite the scorcher of a summer, parts of the country are in for a brutal winter.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO