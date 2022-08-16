ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Who is ready for some rain?! A storm system is moving into the Austin area and is expected to bring rain between 2-7 p.m. Some severe storms are likely in the area. Heavy rain, lightning and winds up to 40 mph are likely with the storms. Some...
Strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall possible this afternoon over the area.

Weak frontal boundary is currently sagging into N TX and will slowly move southward today reaching a line from near Tyler to Madisonville to Georgetown by this afternoon. Air mass south of this boundary is already moist and unstable and with heating will become highly charged with energy by early to mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along the frontal boundary and move southward along with their associated outflow boundaries into air mass temperatures likely in the mid to upper 90’s.
KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 16th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloudy. Cold front pushes through! Low of 68°. Winds S→N 10-15 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Storms after 5 PM. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Clouds have kept portions of the South Plains a little cooler on Tuesday! Tonight, a cold front […]
The Farmer's Almanac Predicts a Particularly Cold and Wet January for the South

It has been an incredibly, and at times unbearably hot summer. Records for hottest temperature have been broken in several states this year. So, it may be hard to envision it now, but yes, in fact, winter is coming. The Farmer's Almanac has just released its findings for their extended winter forecast for 2022-2023, and despite the scorcher of a summer, parts of the country are in for a brutal winter.
Much needed rain, cooler temps are on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot, mostly dry again Tuesday afternoon then a cold front will usher in change for the rest of the week. Cloud has been on the increase this afternoon, thanks to a low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico bringing plenty of rain to south Texas. That activity will stay to our south but upper-level clouds will stick around from it overnight. Temperatures will remain mild through the night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Aug.16 weather photos and videos

Permian Basin, Texas (KOSA) - Areas around West Texas received rain Tuesday. Some areas even got some flooding. CBS7 received videos and photos from viewers of flooding and rain. Did you get rain and flooding? We want to see your pictures and videos. You can upload them to the link...
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
