DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO