Shelter-in-place lifted after fugitive not found in home
AURORA, Colo. — There was a large police presence near the Denver and Aurora city line as officers attempted to negotiate who was believed to be holed up in a house near East 19th Avenue and Akron Street. A shelter-in-place was been issued for residents who live on Akron...
Man sentenced for involvement in Capitol riot
DENVER — A man who sent a coworker photos and video of himself inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to a single charge in connection with the case, court documents show. Daniel Morrissey pleaded guilty in February to parading, demonstrating, or picketing...
Friends, crewmates remember Colorado firefighter who died fighting Oregon fire
Collin Hagan, 27, was struck by a tree while fighting a fire in Oregon. He was assigned to a hotshot crew based in Craig, Colorado.
FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation
DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
Suspect arrested after shooting at Arvada apartment complex
ARVADA, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning in Arvada. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the Palmetto Club Apartments near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, a spokesman for Arvada Police (APD) said.
Colorado had increase in traffic deaths in the first quarter of 2022
DENVER — Traffic deaths increased 9.8% in Colorado in the first three months of the year over the same period of 2021. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released its report Wednesday for the first quarter of 2022 that shows U.S. traffic deaths increased 7% to 9,560 people in the first quarter.
Police warn about fake violin scam
EDGEWATER, Colo. — Edgewater Police on Wednesday warned about a nationwide "fake violin scam" that's been spotted in the Denver metro area. It's not criminal activity, but "The Edgewater Police Department wants to ensure that our residents and business owners are well-informed before they donate their hard-earned money," the Police Department said in a news release.
East Troublesome Fire survivors waiting years to rebuild
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Losing a home in a wildfire has become far too common in Colorado. How quickly people recover depends on where they live. As the race begins to rebuild entire neighborhoods in Boulder County after the Marshall Fire, recovery has been much slower in Grand County where the East Troublesome Fire destroyed nearly 400 homes two years ago.
Police look for suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in the 2700 block of West Colfax Avenue Wednesday night. At about 10:38 p.m., the suspect vehicle, a silver SUV or sedan, was traveling eastbound and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of West Colfax Avenue, according to police.
Possible plea deal in killing of 32-year-old woman
DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.
Arrest made after man fatally shot in parking lot of Aurora sports bar
AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot in the parking lot of an Aurora sports bar last weekend died from his injuries. Just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 14, Aurora Police (APD) officers were dispatched to a shooting in the parking lot of Challengers Sports Bar which is located at 12161 East Iliff Ave.
After nearly 10 years living outside, Gary Peters has a home: 'This isn’t surviving. This is living.'
DENVER — When Gary Peters walked through the door of his new apartment and saw the likes of an HGTV-style reveal, the 76-year-old was mostly lost for words. "I never in my life expected anything this wonderful," Peters said, choking up while slowly turning to look at all the people who made his new home possible.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22
COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.
Colorado teachers have the largest pay disparity in the country
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is number one! Except Colorado does not want to be number one on this list. The Economic Policy Institute published a report highlighting the pay disparity between teachers and other careers. Colorado is number one, or last, in the largest pay gap. On average, college-educated...
Judge grants temporary restraining order to withhold Casa Bonita plans
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Attorneys for Casa Bonita raised a red flag, not for sopapillas, but over documents the city released relating to the restaurant’s massive remodel and renovation following a 9NEWS report, and a judge Wednesday agreed to block documents from being released for the time being. Last...
In Denver jails, assaults on staff members are on the rise
DENVER — Denver's two jails are filled to capacity and, with that, has come many challenges – among them, an increase in assaults on staff members, said Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins. With four months left in the year, there already have been 125 assaults by inmates on staff...
Boulder favorite Half Fast Subs opening 2nd location
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A staple of the Buffaloes is headed to Rams territory for the first time. Boulder sandwich shop Half Fast Subs will open a second location on Friday, Aug. 19, in Fort Collins. The new Half Fast Subs location is located across from the Colorado State...
Casa Bonita attorneys sue over release of renovation plans
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Attorneys for Casa Bonita are raising a red flag, not for sopapillas, but over documents the city is releasing relating to the restaurant’s massive remodel and renovation. Last week, 9NEWS obtained substantial blueprints, plans and permits relating to alterations, plumbing, electrical work and alterations at...
Service, procession set for Monday for Deputy Andrew Peery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial service and procession for El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty last week, is set for Monday in Colorado Springs. The service starts at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, located at 11025 Voyager Parkway....
Bystanders injured in LoDo shooting upset by what body camera video shows
DENVER — Several people who were hit by bullets fired by Denver police officers last month in LoDo think the department hasn't been truthful. They say the newly-released body camera video of the incident outside Larimer Beer Hall gives a more complete picture of what happened. Yekalo Weldehiwet, Bailey...
