ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Shelter-in-place lifted after fugitive not found in home

AURORA, Colo. — There was a large police presence near the Denver and Aurora city line as officers attempted to negotiate who was believed to be holed up in a house near East 19th Avenue and Akron Street. A shelter-in-place was been issued for residents who live on Akron...
9NEWS

Man sentenced for involvement in Capitol riot

DENVER — A man who sent a coworker photos and video of himself inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to a single charge in connection with the case, court documents show. Daniel Morrissey pleaded guilty in February to parading, demonstrating, or picketing...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation

DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Englewood, CO
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Oak Park Heights, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Littleton, CO
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Englewood, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested after shooting at Arvada apartment complex

ARVADA, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning in Arvada. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the Palmetto Club Apartments near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, a spokesman for Arvada Police (APD) said.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Police warn about fake violin scam

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Edgewater Police on Wednesday warned about a nationwide "fake violin scam" that's been spotted in the Denver metro area. It's not criminal activity, but "The Edgewater Police Department wants to ensure that our residents and business owners are well-informed before they donate their hard-earned money," the Police Department said in a news release.
EDGEWATER, CO
9NEWS

East Troublesome Fire survivors waiting years to rebuild

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Losing a home in a wildfire has become far too common in Colorado. How quickly people recover depends on where they live. As the race begins to rebuild entire neighborhoods in Boulder County after the Marshall Fire, recovery has been much slower in Grand County where the East Troublesome Fire destroyed nearly 400 homes two years ago.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Skilling
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jared Fogle
Person
Walter Scott
9NEWS

Police look for suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in the 2700 block of West Colfax Avenue Wednesday night. At about 10:38 p.m., the suspect vehicle, a silver SUV or sedan, was traveling eastbound and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of West Colfax Avenue, according to police.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Possible plea deal in killing of 32-year-old woman

DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Camp#Sentencing#The Bureau Of Prisons#Fci Englewood
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 20-22

COLORADO, USA — The summer isn't over yet. There are still plenty of outdoor fairs, block parties, and concerts to keep you entertained all weekend long. Festivals take place this weekend in Aurora, Arvada, Rocky Ford, Greeley, Hayden, Denver, Severance, Littleton and more. Plus, the peach is back: Lafayette honors the Colorado peach with a festival this weekend. The Weeknd, NOFX, Swedish House Mafia, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World and Pitbull are in Colorado for weekend concerts.
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

Colorado teachers have the largest pay disparity in the country

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is number one! Except Colorado does not want to be number one on this list. The Economic Policy Institute published a report highlighting the pay disparity between teachers and other careers. Colorado is number one, or last, in the largest pay gap. On average, college-educated...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

In Denver jails, assaults on staff members are on the rise

DENVER — Denver's two jails are filled to capacity and, with that, has come many challenges – among them, an increase in assaults on staff members, said Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins. With four months left in the year, there already have been 125 assaults by inmates on staff...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Boulder favorite Half Fast Subs opening 2nd location

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A staple of the Buffaloes is headed to Rams territory for the first time. Boulder sandwich shop Half Fast Subs will open a second location on Friday, Aug. 19, in Fort Collins. The new Half Fast Subs location is located across from the Colorado State...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Casa Bonita attorneys sue over release of renovation plans

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Attorneys for Casa Bonita are raising a red flag, not for sopapillas, but over documents the city is releasing relating to the restaurant’s massive remodel and renovation. Last week, 9NEWS obtained substantial blueprints, plans and permits relating to alterations, plumbing, electrical work and alterations at...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy