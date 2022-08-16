Read full article on original website
Pelosi to urge House to pass Biden inflation-reduction bill as is
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she will ask members of the House of Representatives to pass without changes a $430 billion climate and prescription drug bill approved by U.S. Senate over the weekend, calling it a historic piece of legislation.
WATCH: Pelosi says Inflation Reduction Act is ‘historic and transformative’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Inflation Reduction Act is “historic and transformative.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. Pelosi’s comments came Friday just before the vote on the House floor. The estimated $740 billion package, already passed by the Senate is full of party priorities. Those...
House Democrats slam Republicans for taking most of the summer off
Members of the Michigan House Democratic Caucus gathered on the Capitol steps Wednesday afternoon to voice frustrations about the lack of legislative action in recent months. The event was held in response to an announcement that Wednesday’s scheduled legislative session would not include votes or attendance. “We have critical pieces of legislation that have been […] The post House Democrats slam Republicans for taking most of the summer off appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
South Carolina's Clyburn says $740B Inflation Reduction Act will be issue in midterm elections
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s James Clyburn, the U.S. House Majority Whip, said that the $740 billion bill called the Inflation Reduction Act that passed the House on Friday evening will be a major issue in this fall’s midterm elections. The bill passed on a party...
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Stimulus Update: Will the Democrats' New Deal Provide Financial Relief?
Lawmakers have been working on stimulus legislation, and a new agreement could have the necessary support to pass. Lawmakers on the left have been negotiating for months to pass new legislation. A tentative deal has been reached that could help keep insurance premiums down. It could also offer incentives for...
Rep. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, concedes
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington state’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by a GOP challenger endorsed by the former president. Trump had targeted...
Trump-backed congressional candidate John Gibbs pulls off upset victory in Michigan
John Gibbs has defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer, R-MI, in the closely watched Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press called just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The race pitted former President Donald Trump, who backed Gibbs, against one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach...
Washington Examiner
If Cheney runs, she'll be Kasich 2.0
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is teasing a presidential run after losing her GOP primary on Tuesday. Nothing would be more beneficial to former President Donald Trump. Cheney will not be the Republican nominee in 2024. Her candidacy is dead on arrival, and Cheney certainly knows that. Even as an anti-Trump voice, she would likely be crowded out by former Vice President Mike Pence. Like Cheney, Pence has a conservative track record that can’t be questioned. Unlike Cheney, Pence isn’t the recipient of fawning praise from Democratic politicians and their allies in legacy media.
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
Build Back Manchin: Here’s what is included in the monster spending deal agreed to by Democrats
President Joe Biden is set to sign the Inflation Reduction Act, a mammoth piece of legislation meant to reduce the cost of health care and combat climate change.Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shocked Washington late last month when they announced they had reached an agreement for a framework of the spending bill that ultimately passed the House and Senate last week. The legislation is significantly pared down from Democrats’ proposed Build Back Better spending package – which would have included everything from child care; an expanded child tax credit; hearing and dental coverage coverage for...
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers
New polling indicates that majorities of Michigan voters not only support the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional hearings but also are less likely to vote for a candidate who opposes their efforts at investigating former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost. The Defend Democracy Project poll indicated that 82% of Michiganders are […] The post Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
McConnell offers dour midterm forecast, cites 'candidate quality' as GOP Senate hopefuls struggle
The top Senate Republican's words come amid a rough summer for the party in some key races that will determine the majority.
thecentersquare.com
AARP 2022 elections poll: Whitmer leads Dixon 51%-46% among likely voters
(The Center Square) – A new poll shows the Michigan governor’s race is close between incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon less than three months before the 2022 election. AARP Michigan released a 2022 election survey that shows Whitmer leading Dixon 51% to 46% among...
