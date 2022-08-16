ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan Advance

House Democrats slam Republicans for taking most of the summer off

Members of the Michigan House Democratic Caucus gathered on the Capitol steps Wednesday afternoon to voice frustrations about the lack of legislative action in recent months. The event was held in response to an announcement that Wednesday’s scheduled legislative session would not include votes or attendance.  “We have critical pieces of legislation that have been […] The post House Democrats slam Republicans for taking most of the summer off appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Debbie Stabenow
Elissa Slotkin
The Associated Press

Rep. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, concedes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington state’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by a GOP challenger endorsed by the former president. Trump had targeted...
Washington Examiner

If Cheney runs, she'll be Kasich 2.0

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is teasing a presidential run after losing her GOP primary on Tuesday. Nothing would be more beneficial to former President Donald Trump. Cheney will not be the Republican nominee in 2024. Her candidacy is dead on arrival, and Cheney certainly knows that. Even as an anti-Trump voice, she would likely be crowded out by former Vice President Mike Pence. Like Cheney, Pence has a conservative track record that can’t be questioned. Unlike Cheney, Pence isn’t the recipient of fawning praise from Democratic politicians and their allies in legacy media.
The Independent

Build Back Manchin: Here’s what is included in the monster spending deal agreed to by Democrats

President Joe Biden is set to sign the Inflation Reduction Act, a mammoth piece of legislation meant to reduce the cost of health care and combat climate change.Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shocked Washington late last month when they announced they had reached an agreement for a framework of the spending bill that ultimately passed the House and Senate last week. The legislation is significantly pared down from Democrats’ proposed Build Back Better spending package – which would have included everything from child care; an expanded child tax credit; hearing and dental coverage coverage for...
Michigan Advance

Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers

New polling indicates that majorities of Michigan voters not only support the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional hearings but also are less likely to vote for a candidate who opposes their efforts at investigating former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost. The Defend Democracy Project poll indicated that 82% of Michiganders are […] The post Poll: Most Michigan voters want answers about Jan. 6 attack, don’t support election-deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
thecentersquare.com

AARP 2022 elections poll: Whitmer leads Dixon 51%-46% among likely voters

(The Center Square) – A new poll shows the Michigan governor’s race is close between incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon less than three months before the 2022 election. AARP Michigan released a 2022 election survey that shows Whitmer leading Dixon 51% to 46% among...
