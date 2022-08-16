Read full article on original website
Virginia’s State Board of Education delays overhaul of history standards in schools
The State Board of Education delayed action on standards that could overhaul the way schools teach history. It happened at the board’s first meeting since Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed new members, who now make up a majority.
Governor Justice addresses West Virginia education concerns
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are ongoing changes in West Virginia’s education system, and that’s raising some concerns. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aware of the worries, but he also very confident in the new team that has been assembled. The governor says he thinks all the recent changes in the states public education […]
wina.com
Youngkin surprise visits state education board after George Washington, James Madison snafu
RICHMOND (WINA) – Governor Youngkin made a surprise visit to the Virginia Board of Education meeting in Richmond Wednesday after the Department of Education fixed a Standards of Learning snafu involving George Washington and James Madison. Both Governor Youngkin and state Attorney General Jason Miyares Wednesday chastised the state education department after a Washington TV station reported a draft of the new history Standards of Learning, that are updated every seven years, omitted references to George Washington as “father of our country” and James Madison as “father of the constitution”.
In a rush to ban abortion, West Virginia lawmakers almost killed a tax credit for parents adopting foster kids
On the first day of last month’s special legislative session, a group of West Virginia lawmakers hastily convened in a committee room before a standing room-only audience to debate what exemptions should exist in their proposed abortion ban. But across the Capitol, another committee got to work on a companion bill, with little audience and none of the fanfare.
'History has dark and ugly parts' | Virginia Board of Education considers changes to how history is taught
NORFOLK, Va. — Every seven years, Virginia school leaders update the state’s Standards of Learning for history and social studies. Effectively, a blueprint for how to teach American and international history. Wednesday, The Virginia Board of Education delayed an initial review of these standards to a later time....
wvtf.org
State officials have so far denied a request to ban conversion therapy among Virginia adults
State regulators are not barring medical professionals who want to perform what’s known as conversion therapy from doing so. Michael Pope has details. For many years, the American Psychiatric Association has denounced the practice of conversion therapy – health professionals licensed by the state attempting to turn gay people straight. Now, the Virginia Department of Health Professions is denying a request to ban the practice.
Student debt eliminated for more than 7,000 Virginians misled by ITT Technical Institute
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, that more than 7,000 individuals across the commonwealth will be given federal student loan forgiveness as a result of ITT Technical Institute's misleading advertising.
As Virginia test scores make weak recovery, Youngkin points finger at remote learning
As Virginia students show weak learning recovery from pandemic lows, the Youngkin administration is pointing the finger at remote learning.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia Board of Ed to discuss eliminating calling George Washington the “Father of our Country”
Pictured: Washington Crossing the Delaware, Emanuel Leutze (1851) According to a report on WJLA.com, “from George Washington to George Mason to Thomas Jefferson, changes may be on the way on what language is used when testing Virginia students on history in public schools.”. Every seven years, the Virginia Department...
Will Virginia’s National Guard anti-drug unit face budget cuts?
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to Virginia's congressional delegation Tuesday asking them to preserve funding for the national guard's anti-drug unit in upcoming budget negotiations. But Virginia's senators say they're already proposing an increase for the program.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin to campaign with Tudor Dixon, give Michigan GOP keynote
In a midterm where Michigan’s Republican candidate for governor is emphasizing education issues to defeat the Democratic incumbent, the GOP is elevating a governor who paved that path to victory in a purple state last year. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will campaign with Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon, the...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
Virginia congressman won’t debate Republican challenger who won’t accept 2020 election results
A Virginia congressman has told his Republican challenger to acknowledge his and President Joe Biden's 2020 election victories or they won't debate ahead of the upcoming midterms, saying he can't take part "in any forum where facts are not the basis."
How the teaching profession in Virginia is changing
As Virginia continues facing a critical teacher shortage, the requirements for becoming an educator in the Commonwealth are changing.
Courthouse News Service
Former Virginia deputy attorney general sues old office
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Suing Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares for defamation on Wednesday, a woman fired just weeks after she was hired as a deputy attorney general says the office falsely labeled her departure as a resignation. Monique Miles claims that Miyares fired her for her opinions on...
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
cardinalnews.org
A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?
ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Concerns Over Segregation Display Led to Post Office Closure in Virginia
The United States Postal Service has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation. In a statement this week addressing the closure, the USPS noted that the museum near former president...
Student-housing shortages leave two Virginia universities to find alternative ways to house students
Colleges and universities across Virginia are welcoming more students as enrollment increases each year. This leaves some schools finding new ways to house students on campus.
