Virginia State

WOWK 13 News

Governor Justice addresses West Virginia education concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are ongoing changes in West Virginia’s education system, and that’s raising some concerns. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aware of the worries, but he also very confident in the new team that has been assembled. The governor says he thinks all the recent changes in the states public education […]
wina.com

Youngkin surprise visits state education board after George Washington, James Madison snafu

RICHMOND (WINA) – Governor Youngkin made a surprise visit to the Virginia Board of Education meeting in Richmond Wednesday after the Department of Education fixed a Standards of Learning snafu involving George Washington and James Madison. Both Governor Youngkin and state Attorney General Jason Miyares Wednesday chastised the state education department after a Washington TV station reported a draft of the new history Standards of Learning, that are updated every seven years, omitted references to George Washington as “father of our country” and James Madison as “father of the constitution”.
Mountain State Spotlight

In a rush to ban abortion, West Virginia lawmakers almost killed a tax credit for parents adopting foster kids

On the first day of last month’s special legislative session, a group of West Virginia lawmakers hastily convened in a committee room before a standing room-only audience to debate what exemptions should exist in their proposed abortion ban. But across the Capitol, another committee got to work on a companion bill, with little audience and none of the fanfare.
wvtf.org

State officials have so far denied a request to ban conversion therapy among Virginia adults

State regulators are not barring medical professionals who want to perform what’s known as conversion therapy from doing so. Michael Pope has details. For many years, the American Psychiatric Association has denounced the practice of conversion therapy – health professionals licensed by the state attempting to turn gay people straight. Now, the Virginia Department of Health Professions is denying a request to ban the practice.
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
Courthouse News Service

Former Virginia deputy attorney general sues old office

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Suing Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares for defamation on Wednesday, a woman fired just weeks after she was hired as a deputy attorney general says the office falsely labeled her departure as a resignation. Monique Miles claims that Miyares fired her for her opinions on...
cardinalnews.org

A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?

ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
The Associated Press

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
