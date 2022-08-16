ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia officials say speed camera pilot program on Roosevelt Boulevard is working

By Beccah Hendrickson via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNQMS_0hJlcFYZ00

As Philadelphia leaders touted the speed camera program on Roosevelt Boulevard as having made the notoriously dangerous road safer, they also made the plea for them to stay.

The pilot program that allows for the cameras will expire next year. If the state legislature does not pass a new bill, the cameras will go away.

"Just don't speed and you won't get a ticket," said Mayor Jim Kenney during a press conference on Tuesday.

City leaders say the cameras have forced people to either slow down or risk getting a ticket.

"We can see from the speeding violation data that since the cameras have been installed, there's been a 93% reduction in speeding violations," said Lilly Reynolds, the deputy director of the office of complete streets.

"I don't think it's fair and I think they should stop it," said Mark Basher from Glen Mills, who takes the boulevard to work every day.

He says he got a $100 ticket from a camera a few months ago. When he paid up, he contributed to $22.8 million in fines the city has collected from 931,000 warnings and violations since 2020.

"People are struggling for money and then they get that on top of not being able to pay their bills," he said.

"The program revenue pays for the program itself. Any surplus revenue after the program is paid for, after the cameras are paid for, goes directly back into safety, street improvements," said Reynolds.

The city also argues the cameras are making the boulevard safer. In 2019, there were 510 crashes along the road, which dropped to 360 in 2020 after the cameras were installed.

"You can tell the groups. You know you're driving and there's a whole group just going the speed limit," said LaTanya Byrd, co-founder of Families for Safe Streets of Greater Philadelphia.

Rather than eliminate the cameras, Philadelphia wants them on more roads, like Broad Street and Henry Avenue. The state would have to pass legislation to allow that.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Germantown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 71-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a SEPTA bus and dragged for a block. It happened at Green Street and Walnut Lane around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.Initially, it was unclear if the woman was struck by a fleeing car and then a SEPTA bus, but police say she was only struck by the bus.Police say the woman was walking in the crosswalk southbound across Greene Street. The SEPTA bus, operated by a 63-year-old man, was in the travel lane dropping off passengers and then proceeded eastbound on Walnut Lane. Police say the bus then...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
phl17.com

14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
delawarevalleynews.com

Block Captain Shot Trying To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft

Catalytic Converter thieves are just a shade above child molesters. These scum are despised and people would like to kill them or do bodily harm to them if they are caught in the act. Police advise not to do that. Dial 911 and get a description. It is difficult to wait for the police as you watch the thieves drive away with your property.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Child boards SEPTA bus by themself in Frankford, reunited with family

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brief scare Tuesday morning for the family of a young child on a SEPTA bus. SEPTA police say the child, who is about 4 years old, got on a bus all by themselves at the Frankford Transportation Center around 4:40 a.m.Family members came to the bus station with police, a short time later.CBS3 is working to find out how the child boarded the bus without any adults.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WHYY

‘The victims are children’: Shooters spray 96 bullets near West Philly rec center, injuring five and worrying hundreds

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Nearly 100 casings were found near the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia after a mass shooting Tuesday night, instilling fear and uncertainty for a community that’s long treated the space as a safe haven. Philadelphia officials are vowing to track down the perpetrators and adding patrol officers to watch over places where children play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police searching for 3 suspects in connection with mass shooting near West Philly rec center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they're searching for three suspects in connection with Tuesday night's mass shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center that sent five people to the hospital. The shooting happened at the intersection of 57th Street and Westminster Avenue around 7 p.m.Local leaders put on a united front on Wednesday to say enough is enough, including District Attorney Larry Krasner and Mayor Jim Kenney."This is about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity," Krasner said. As of now, police say they don't have a motive for the shooting. But now, local, state and federal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MyChesCo

Driver Alert: Lane Closures on 76/Schuylkill Expressway Tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between South Street and Interstate 676 on Wednesday, August 17, from approximately 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon for placement of concrete related to overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
109K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy