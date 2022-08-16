Read full article on original website
$111 million investment in early literacy for Hoosier students
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana, along with Lilly Endowment, is investing $111 million into early literacy for Hoosier students. Support the deployment of instructional coaches to schools throughout Indiana. Offer stipends to teachers who participate in professional development focused on the Science of Reading. Provide targeted support for students who need...
Good News: One more visit to the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — If 13Sports director Dave Calabro learned anything from his previous two visits to this year's Indiana State Fair, it's that the place is teeming with happy faces and positive outlooks. One visitor this week couldn't wait to share his musical talents with us. "I've a roof up...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 60 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana native, Florida teacher brings Hoosier hospitality to the Sunshine State
ORLANDO, Fla. — As students are heading back to school, WTHR is honoring Hoosier teachers who go above and beyond. Roger Raymond grew up in Martinsville and spent the first part of his teaching career in Center Grove. But it’s when Roger and his wife Karen moved to Florida that their Indiana values truly shined through. We ventured down to the Sunshine State to talk to Roger about love, music, basketball, and Hoosier hospitality.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana students encouraged to design 'I Voted' stickers for upcoming election
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier students are encouraged to show their creativity in designing "I Voted" stickers for Indiana's 2022 general election. The competition, open to all K-12 students, is divided into three groups based on age level:. Kindergarten - third grade. Fourth grade - eighth grade. Ninth grade - 12th...
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
Data shows spike in anxiety, depression in Indiana kids
INDIANAPOLIS — More data now points to how and why children are struggling with anxiety and depression at unprecedented levels. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data book has ranked states in overall child well-being. Data released this month shows that, overall, Indiana kids are more depressed and anxious than they...
Veterinarian warns of ticks, Lyme disease year-round
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and veterinarians say Lyme disease is on the rise in pets this year. There is a higher-than-average risk for pets in Indiana because of the warmer weather and longer seasons for tick production. Dr. Rachael Campbell, medical director at Pet Wellness...
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to...
Man's body found floating in Lake Michigan near northwest Indiana park
WHITING, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan near a northwest Indiana park. A person vising Whiting Lakefront Park in Lake County found a man's body Tuesday at around 2 p.m. that was floating in the lake about 200 yards from the shore.
Former state rep, former state AG among those running for Walorski's seat
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. — A former Indiana state representative and a former Indiana attorney general are among a handful of people running in the November 2022 special election to fill the vacancy of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash Aug. 3. Curtis Hill Jr., Christy Stutzman,...
Indiana Crime Guns Task Force marks 1 year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Crime Guns Task Force members came together Tuesday morning to tout what they call a year of success. “After a year with a new regional focus, the ICGTF has led to the removal of hundreds of guns used or trafficked illegally in our community,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “In Indianapolis alone, we have seen a corresponding dip in shootings and the largest decline in homicides in more than a decade.”
Economist says Indiana will benefit from Inflation Reduction Act
INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, a $750 billion health care, climate change and tax bill. The new law is set to save money for millions of Americans who use Medicare for prescriptions. It also makes a historic investment in curbing global warming while reducing the national deficit.
How the Inflation Reduction Act might affect you
INDIANAPOLIS — The newly signed Inflation Reduction Act will bring some money-saving changes down the road. However, most people are not going to see a major difference in their wallets anytime soon. Some of the people who will see an impact are those on Medicare. Beginning next year, insulin...
Afghan evacuee talks about life in Indiana, leaving the only home she had ever known
INDIANAPOLIS — Crawling around a two-bedroom apartment on the south side of Indianapolis, 14-month-old Suliaman Sherzad is too young to remember the chaos that was all around him one year ago today. His mother, Halima, will never forget it. “It was a black day for all Afghan people,” Halima...
Rep. Lucas facing criticism over social media post with Nazi quote
INDIANAPOLIS — Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, is facing criticism for a social media post that included a Nazi quote. The quote was attributed to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, a trusted friend of Adolf Hitler who was tasked with presenting Hitler to the public in a more favorable light. He regulated German media, and spread violent, anti-Semitic content throughout Germany.
Indiana gas price decline could start reversing this week
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices fell nearly 10 cents per gallon over the past week, and Indianapolis prices fell more than 13 cents, according to GasBuddy.com's most recent survey data. Hoosiers are paying, on average, $3.86 for a gallon statewide, according to both GasBuddy and AAA. In the Indianapolis...
