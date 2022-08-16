Sorry Avatar aficionados, you will have to drop your weekly visits to Pandora for now, because the first Avatar movie (from 2009) has been removed from Disney Plus ahead of its theatrical re-release. Avatar will be released in theatres in September, to sufficiently prepare us all for Avatar: The Way of Water to come out in December. It will also help secure its position at the top of the all-time global box office charts too, of course.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO