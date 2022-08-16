Read full article on original website
2023 Dodge Challenger, Charger To Get Seven New Models, Heritage Paint
The 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger signal the end of the line for the two models. The automaker is preparing for the electrified future, and that includes its next-gen sedan and coupe. Dodge is sending the pair off with seven new “heritage-influenced” models for next year to celebrate their end.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Debuts With "Fratzonic" EV Exhaust
Dodge isn't stepping quietly into the world of electric vehicles. We mean that literally, because the Dodge Charger Daytona Concept EV you see here actually has an exhaust system. It's called a Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, though it's not entirely clear if it's driven by the ... Banshee powertrain. Fratzonic? Banshee? Clearly, Dodge is working hard to establish its electric future as something very different from the competition.
2023 Dodge Hornet Already Has 14,000 Preorders
It's been just 24 hours since Dodge unveiled its new compact crossover. The Dodge Hornet promises impressive performance for under $30,000, and apparently, it's garnered some attention. According to Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis, 14,000 preorders have already been placed. The entry-level model is slated to reach dealerships in late 2022,...
2023 Dodge Hornet Debuts As All-New Ford Escape Rival
The 2023 Ford Escape has been spotted by Ford Authority spies on numerous occasions recently – both inside and out – giving us a good idea of what to expect from the refreshed crossover when it officially debuts. However, the Escape exists in a very competitive and crowded segment that’s growing with each passing year, too. Recently, the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale was revealed as a brand new Lincoln Corsair competitor, and now, its mainstream counterpart – the 2023 Dodge Hornet – has also debuted as an all-new Ford Escape rival.
Preview: 2023 Dodge Hornet brings Charger, Challenger influences to small crossover segment
Dodge revealed the Hornet, its entry into the small crossover SUV game, on Tuesday during its Speed Week celebration in Pontiac, Michigan, but it won't just be a daily commuter. Offered in two models with two powerful engines and a bent toward performance, the Hornet borrows from the Charger and Challenger playbook.
New Small Truck Topper Expands To A Self-Contained Camper
Truck cab-over campers are great. They do not take up so much space, especially when compared to separate campers that needs to be towed. And they can still add extra functionality to the truck especially useful during camping trips. There's one issue with traditional pickup campers, though – they usually take up extra vertical space.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado Includes An Updated Duramax Diesel Engine
Chevrolet’s future is electric, but the blue-collar brand isn’t giving up on combustion power quite yet. As part of the introduction of the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison, Chevy buried an update about the Silverado’s excellent diesel powerplant. Starting with the 2023 model year, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight-six...
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Interior Spied Getting Major Redesign
The first spy shots of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD didn’t reveal much, with thick camouflage and cladding hiding the truck’s design changes. A new batch of photos get close to the truck, showing off subtle exterior styling tweaks and providing a peek at the revamped interior for the first time.
Dodge Challenger Convertible Conversion Now Available Through Dealers
Dodge still doesn't offer a factory-built Challenger convertible, but sun-seeking shoppers now have a simplified option for a third-party conversion. Starting with 2022 models, Dodge dealerships will offer one-stop ordering for new Challenger convertibles built by Drop Top Customs. The process takes place before the customer takes delivery, but it's not cheap. The convertible conversion costs $25,999, not including the cost of the car.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut
The Great Wall of China, the cooling pond of Chernobyl, Bingham Canyon Mine, and the Greenhouses of Almería are some of the few things on Earth you can see from space. Well, prepare to add the Porsche 911 GT3 RS' rear wing to the list as the track-focused machine has been spotted at the Nürburgring with a hardcore aerodynamic package. It looks as though the prototype had little to no camouflage on its aggressive coupe body.
Dodge Viper With Hellcat Redeye Swap Sounds Evil At The Drag Strip
Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Debuts Today: See The Livestream
You can read all about it in our 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS debut post. The most track-focused Porsche 911 of the 992 generation is debuting today to take the GT3 to a new level and earn its "RS" suffix. Spied repeatedly undergoing testing at the Nürburgring, the new flavor of Zuffenhausen's iconic sports car is going to have one of the wildest aerodynamic packages ever fitted to a road-going car. The giant rear wing will be the dead giveaway to separate the new derivative from its lesser sibling.
1.7M Ford, Lincoln Vehicles Under NHTSA Investigation For Possible Brake Issues
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently conducting an investigation into reported front brake failures on Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans. This investigation is following the reported rupturing and leaking of front brake lines on these Ford sedans that can cause the braking system to fail. There have been 50 complaints so far and both Ford and NHTSA are working together to pursue a solution.
Lamborghini Revuelto Electric Crossover Speculatively Rendered
Lamborghini's ICE-only days are numbered as the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese will wave goodbye to vehicles equipped with pure combustion engines later this year. It has already been confirmed that the Huracan and Aventador replacements will both be hybrids and the forthcoming Urus facelift is also going to adopt a partially electrified powertrain. All three model lines are set to go hybrid by 2024, but the first EV will take a while.
Dodge Reveals "Truly Deafening" Muscle Car: See Livestream Of Speed Week Day 3
Update: The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is revealed, offering a look into the future of Dodge performance in a post-Hellcat world. Read all about it in our Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept debut post. Even though it's only Wednesday, Dodge has already had a pretty busy week. Aside from...
2023 GMC Canyon Denali: The Luxury Cruiser
The 2023 GMC Canyon made its official debut this week, arriving with four trim levels: base Elevation, off-road ready AT4, ultra-capable AT4X and range-topping Denali. Today, we’re going to take a closer look at the Denali trim level, which continues as the most luxurious Canyon variant available, offering up chrome exterior trim, large 20-inch wheels and a lavishly appointed cabin.
Ford's Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed
The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
2023 Toyota bZ4X Review: Electric Adequacy
Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are now well-known entities in the automotive world. After several smaller-scale attempts at a battery-electric vehicle, the company is now fully diving into EVs with the 2023 Toyota bZ4X. With...
2024 Ford Mustang: Everything We Know
The age of automobiles with internal-combustion engines is nearly over, but it's not over yet for the Ford Mustang. An all-new pony car will debut in September 2022, and while we don't know the long-term plan for Ford's enduring war horse, the seventh generation will start the same way the first gen did nearly 60 years ago: by converting gasoline into noise, tire smoke, and grins.
2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification Kills Chrome
Black appearance packages are all the rage these days. That holds true for ultra-luxury vehicles as well as economy cars, as evidenced by Bentley's Blackline Specification. The blackout treatment is now available on the Flying Spur Mulliner, bringing a decidedly darkened appearance to the posh sedan. What all is changed...
