You can read all about it in our 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS debut post. The most track-focused Porsche 911 of the 992 generation is debuting today to take the GT3 to a new level and earn its "RS" suffix. Spied repeatedly undergoing testing at the Nürburgring, the new flavor of Zuffenhausen's iconic sports car is going to have one of the wildest aerodynamic packages ever fitted to a road-going car. The giant rear wing will be the dead giveaway to separate the new derivative from its lesser sibling.

