Buena Park, CA

Knott’s Berry Farm extends teen chaperone rule to Halloween season events in California

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Knott’s Berry Farm said it plans to extend its chaperone policy during its Halloween event after teen brawls forced the park’s closure in July. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong AP

Knott’s Berry Farm said it plans to extend its chaperone policy during its Halloween event after teen brawls forced the park’s closure in July.

The policy, which requires visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult, will be extended to all nights during its Knott’s Scary Farm event, the theme park said.

Knott’s chaperone policy stemmed from “unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers” that forced the theme park to close three hours early on Saturday, July 16.

The Buena Park theme park first implemented the policy on Fridays and Saturdays but also recently added Sundays, McClatchy News previously reported.

Per the policy, a chaperone 21 years or older may accompany no more than four guests ages 17 and under. Teens must be accompanied by a chaperone upon entering the park, as well as for the duration of their visit.

“A safe, family-friendly atmosphere of Knott’s is the type of experience our guests expect and deserve,” the theme park said under its policy FAQs on its website. “This policy was put in place to ensure that all guests have the best time ever and leave happy and eager to visit again.”

Knott’s Scary Farm, which opens at 7 p.m. and closes at either 1 a.m. or 2 a.m., will run on select nights from Sept. 22 to Oct. 31, according to the theme park. It is the largest Halloween event in Southern California, featuring a “fully transformed theme park” with haunted mazes and attractions.

Comments / 11

Annette Gutierrez Bingham
2d ago

All for it! Until people get back to raising good, civil humans instead of bad ones that act like animals; this is what ya get!

Reply
11
life@thelake
2d ago

Great guidelines. I hope other parks follow suit! It’s not an inconvenience, it’s safety for your teen children! Get on board!!!!👍

Reply
4
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

