Dodge Facing Potential Class Action For Bringing Back The Durango Hellcat
If you ask almost anyone how they feel about Dodge after this week's developments, they'll probably respond in a very positive manner. The automaker has revealed the most powerful sub-$30k SUV on sale, announced the return of the Challenger Convertible, and shown off a new Charger Daytona SRT concept that truly changes what it means to be an EV.
Road & Track
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
TEASED: New Dodge Model Will Be Last Of Its Kind
Dodge has been in the news a lot of late as rumors surrounding the future of the Challenger and Charger swirl. Among the news that we know to be true is that these cars' successors will not be powered by V8 engines. Beyond that, we've been getting clues as to the new form that Dodge muscle cars will take, thanks to the filing of trademarks for the Fratzog name. But there's still plenty that we don't know for sure. Some say that the Hellcat swansong will run on ethanol. Others say it will produce over 900 horsepower.
2023 GMC Canyon Revealed With Turbo Engine And Hardcore AT4X Off-Roader
Powered by a 310-horsepower, 430-lb-ft turbocharged four-cylinder. First-in-class technologies include a head-up display and underbody cameras. Just weeks after the new Chevrolet Colorado was revealed, its corporate cousin, the 2023 GMC Canyon, has also been introduced to the world. For the first time ever, the GMC introduces a rough new AT4X off-roader to the Canyon nameplate, which leads the brand to call this 'the official vehicle of nowhere.'
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump
Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
Dodge Challenger Convertible Returns After 50-Year Wait
Since the 1970 and 1971 Dodge Challenger Convertible, if you wanted to buy a drop-top four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the retro-modern Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a modern Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Interior Spied Getting Major Redesign
The first spy shots of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD didn’t reveal much, with thick camouflage and cladding hiding the truck’s design changes. A new batch of photos get close to the truck, showing off subtle exterior styling tweaks and providing a peek at the revamped interior for the first time.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado Includes An Updated Duramax Diesel Engine
Chevrolet’s future is electric, but the blue-collar brand isn’t giving up on combustion power quite yet. As part of the introduction of the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison, Chevy buried an update about the Silverado’s excellent diesel powerplant. Starting with the 2023 model year, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight-six...
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2023 Dodge Hornet brings Charger, Challenger influences to small crossover segment
Dodge revealed the Hornet, its entry into the small crossover SUV game, on Tuesday during its Speed Week celebration in Pontiac, Michigan, but it won't just be a daily commuter. Offered in two models with two powerful engines and a bent toward performance, the Hornet borrows from the Charger and Challenger playbook.
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
2023 Corvette Z06 Will Be Hit With Gas Guzzler Tax
This should come as no surprise to anyone out there, but the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be hit with the dreaded gas guzzler tax. Chevrolet has yet to reveal the go-faster Corvette's EPA-estimated fuel consumption figures, but GM Authority reports that insiders close to the matter expect the American supercar to be penalized. That means the entire Corvette range will be subject to the gas guzzler penalty, including the standard C8 Coupe and Convertible. The upcoming E-Ray hybrid has the best chance of finally beating the system.
Fire-Breathing Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Returns For 2023
Mopar fans, rejoice! Dodge has some great news: the Durango SRT Hellcat will make a return for the 2023 model year. Originally destined to be a one-year wonder, the Stellantis-owned brand decided to revive the performance SUV after enthusiasts demanded its return. Clever enough to not mess with a beloved recipe, the Durango Hellcat retains the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hemi engine with 710 horsepower and a tire-destroying 645 lb-ft of torque - take that, Aston Martin.
Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display
The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
2023 Dodge Hornet
The 2023 Dodge Hornet is a revival of an old nameplate and a new entry into the compact crossover segment from the Detroit-based brand. Built as one of the first models from Dodge available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option, the Hornet will share underpinnings with the Alfa Romeo Tonale and Jeep Compass in the form of the FCA Small US Wide (SUSW) 4x4 platform. Dodge says the Hornet, a compact utility vehicle (CUV), is a gateway product to the brand's powerful vehicles, bringing more standard horsepower to the table than rivals like the Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5. Two models, including a plug-in hybrid, both make well over 250 hp, even though the Hornet starts at under $30,000. As part of Dodge's plan to expand its brand beyond large V6 and V8-powered muscle machines and enter a new era of electrified mobility, the Hornet looks destined to be a big seller.
Demand For The Dodge Hornet Is Already Through The Roof
Dodge has finally re-entered a hugely popular segment with the Hornet, a compact SUV promising plenty of performance and style. Based on the same platform as its upmarket Italian cousin, the Alfa Romeo Tonale, it's shaping up to be a rather impressive little offering - especially when you consider the low starting price of less than $30,000.
BMW Invents Manual Gearbox That Makes Money Shifting A Problem Of The Past
As the age of electrification draws near, both the manual and the automatic gearbox are soon to be relegated to the annals of history. Thankfully, we're still at least a decade away from the true death of combustion, and that means more time to explore the joys of a manual gearbox. And even when ICE is history, companies like Toyota and Lexus want us to feel the fun of shifting gears in an EV.
2023 Mazda 3 Arrives With More Power And Efficiency
Mazda is well-known for its ability to engineer fun into the most ordinary cars. The Mazda 3 is especially noteworthy for this, offering a chassis that you would assume would only come on a car with a Mazdaspeed badge. At the same time, the automaker is becoming more and more premium every year while passing on new technology and ideas to customers around the world. What's more, the Mazda 3 was recently honored for its outstanding infotainment system.
Bentley Adds The Sinister Blackline Package To The Flying Spur
Around one in five customers that order a Bentley Continental GT opt for the Mulliner Blackline package. Since the package is so popular Bentley will now offer it on the Flying Spur sedan, including the V6 Hybrid, V8, and W12 powertrains. The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner arrives at Monterey Car Week in California, sitting at the pinnacle of the Flying Spur family.
Top Speed
Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed
The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
Greedy Nissan Dealers Are Stashing Z Proto Spec Models For Themselves
The advent of the new Nissan Z is a hugely exciting prospect for sports car lovers across the country. Powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, the 400-horsepower coupe wowed the automotive world when Nissan announced it would be made available with a manual gearbox. Importantly, the starting price is appealing too. But it seems getting your hands on one may prove tricky.
