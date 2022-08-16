The 2023 Dodge Hornet is a revival of an old nameplate and a new entry into the compact crossover segment from the Detroit-based brand. Built as one of the first models from Dodge available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option, the Hornet will share underpinnings with the Alfa Romeo Tonale and Jeep Compass in the form of the FCA Small US Wide (SUSW) 4x4 platform. Dodge says the Hornet, a compact utility vehicle (CUV), is a gateway product to the brand's powerful vehicles, bringing more standard horsepower to the table than rivals like the Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5. Two models, including a plug-in hybrid, both make well over 250 hp, even though the Hornet starts at under $30,000. As part of Dodge's plan to expand its brand beyond large V6 and V8-powered muscle machines and enter a new era of electrified mobility, the Hornet looks destined to be a big seller.

BUYING CARS ・ 20 HOURS AGO