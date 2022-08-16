BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 88-year-old woman from South Carolina is dead after she was attacked by an alligator, according to sheriff’s officials. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the community guarding what was believed to be a person.

