walterborolive.com
Child shot, others injured at Walterboro party
Two suspects are being sought in a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured several people, including a 12-year-old child who was shot multiple times. The entire crime scene occurred outside of a party that was happening along Main Street in Walterboro. At about 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers...
WYFF4.com
Alligator kills South Carolina woman in 2nd deadly attack of summer
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WJCL/AP) — A woman in South Carolina was killed by an alligator Monday, the state's second deadly attack this year, authorities said. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and other emergency services were at the scene of the incident most of the day in Sun City, an age-restricted planned community located in the Okatie area of Beaufort and Jasper counties.
Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
live5news.com
Deputies find reported missing man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing was found Thursday night. Andrew “Drew” Moore, 28, was located safe and unharmed.
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 88-year-old woman from South Carolina is dead after she was attacked by an alligator, according to sheriff’s officials. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the community guarding what was believed to be a person.
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
WTGS
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
Man indicted in boating accident that left 5 dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted on homicide charges in a deadly May boating accident on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. Mark Stegall was found guilty on 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, operating a vessel under the influence […]
yourislandnews.com
Man injured in Trask Parkway rollover
Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Bogus Lane. Rescue workers arrived on scene to find a single vehicle SUV that had rolled over with leaking fuel.
CBS 46
Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been indicted on homicide charges following a deadly boat crash in the Wilmington River in May. Mark Stegall was indicted on Wednesday. He is charged with 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence less safe, and reckless operation.
WTGS
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
WJCL
Highway Patrol: 1 person killed in motorcycle-pickup truck crash in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after a crash Tuesday in Bluffton. It happened just before 4 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road. According to SCHP, a 2019 Toyota pickup truck was attempting to turn...
Man killed in overnight shooting in Midtown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting left a 22-year-old man dead early Thursday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said it happened in the 800 block of W. 38th Street, near Bulloch Street around 3 a.m. Police found Phoenix Odom dead at the scene. SPD says the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have […]
Evidence dispute spills into public in Alex Murdaugh case
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attorneys for disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh say prosecutors are taking too long to share their evidence alleging the disbarred attorney killed his wife and so n, unfairly making it tougher to defend him at his upcoming trial. It’s a technical legal dispute that precedes...
88-year-old woman killed in Sun City alligator attack, deputies say
HILTON HEAD, S. C. (WSAV) — One woman has died following an alligator attack in Sun City. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 this morning about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person. Upon arrival, […]
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider died Tuesday in a crash with a second vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Toyoya pickup traveling south...
wtoc.com
Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, many are mourning the death earlier this week of a woman they say helped others even when she needed help herself. A wreath outside the shelter serves as a temporary reminder of the loss of Lyn Harden. But, how could anyone forget the resident who quickly became part of the family.
live5news.com
Murdaugh attorney to hold news conference on murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawyer representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will speak with reporters Wednesday morning about efforts to get a look at evidence against his client in a murder case. Attorney Dick Harpootlian will hold a news conference at his law office in Columbia at 11 a.m.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Bernice Wilson
Beaufort’s Bernice Wilson, 69, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Beaufort in 1971 after graduating from Robert Smalls High School in 1970. After boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, she was assigned as an Administrative Specialist at Chanute AFB in Illinois. She later transferred to McGuire AFB in New Jersey. She separated in 1974 and moved to Alabama where she joined the Alabama Air National Guard.
