New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

NYC cracks down on unused outdoor dining sheds

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams announced a crackdown on unused outdoor dining sheds across New York City, but made clear that "outdoor dining is here to stay." Using a sledgehammer, Adams took a ceremonial first hack at an unused structure in Midtown at a press conference on Thursday. "The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mixmag.net

NYC to open "House Of Cannabis" weed museum

A museum about all things marijuana is set to open in New York, according to new reports. The Real Deal reports that former Las Vegas club owner Robert Frey has just signed a 10-year lease at 427 Broadway by Howard Street in Soho. He allegedly wants to turn the 30,000-square-foot space into a weed museum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC

New York City has tens of thousands of shelter beds available but accessing them can be challenging for newly arrived immigrants. Nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in NYC during summer 2022 on chartered buses publicly funded by the state of Texas. Many nonprofit and city agencies have been on hand at the Port Authority Bus Terminal […] The post How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
fox5ny.com

Jollibee opens in Times Square

Jollibee, a Filipino chain of fast food restaurants, has opened a location in New York City's Times Square. Dozens of fried chicken aficionados lined up outside to wait for the doors to open. Good Day New York's Christal Young tasted Jollibee's famous fried chicken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'

NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC

In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
Performing Arts
Politics
Theater & Dance
Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman escapes custody in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say a female prisoner escaped in the Bronx on Wednesday.Police say the 33-year-old woman escaped from the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section around 8:15 p.m.It's unknown why she was in custody or how she escaped.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen tree can inflict. The first of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Winning Cash4Life, Mega Millions tickets sold in NYC expire soon

NEW YORK (PIX11) — You could be a millionaire, but you’ll have to act quickly. Two winning lottery tickets sold in the five boroughs for drawings held nearly a year ago remain unclaimed, officials said Thursday, urging the winners to come forward before their claims expire next month. A jackpot-winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Good food and drinks at Bartaco

Every day is taco Tuesday at Bartaco, which has locations in New York, Connecticut, and several more states. Christal Young sampled the cocktails and eats at the location in Port Chester.
PORT CHESTER, NY
fox5ny.com

Increase in package thefts on Upper West Side

New York City residents who don't live in buildings with doormen are complaining about their packages being stolen, after several recent incidents on the Upper West Side. So how are those thieves getting in and what can you do to protect your property? FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis takes a closer look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

