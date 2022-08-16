Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
NYC cracks down on unused outdoor dining sheds
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams announced a crackdown on unused outdoor dining sheds across New York City, but made clear that "outdoor dining is here to stay." Using a sledgehammer, Adams took a ceremonial first hack at an unused structure in Midtown at a press conference on Thursday. "The...
mixmag.net
NYC to open "House Of Cannabis" weed museum
A museum about all things marijuana is set to open in New York, according to new reports. The Real Deal reports that former Las Vegas club owner Robert Frey has just signed a 10-year lease at 427 Broadway by Howard Street in Soho. He allegedly wants to turn the 30,000-square-foot space into a weed museum.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC
New York City has tens of thousands of shelter beds available but accessing them can be challenging for newly arrived immigrants. Nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in NYC during summer 2022 on chartered buses publicly funded by the state of Texas. Many nonprofit and city agencies have been on hand at the Port Authority Bus Terminal […] The post How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC appeared first on Documented.
Swimming ‘not recommended’ at Staten Island beach due to water quality, city says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citing “inadequate water quality,” Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system, issued a beach advisory for two locations on Thursday, including one on Staten Island. The advisory cautions residents not to swim or wade at Wolfe’s Pond Beach in Prince’s Bay...
fox5ny.com
Jollibee opens in Times Square
Jollibee, a Filipino chain of fast food restaurants, has opened a location in New York City's Times Square. Dozens of fried chicken aficionados lined up outside to wait for the doors to open. Good Day New York's Christal Young tasted Jollibee's famous fried chicken.
fox5ny.com
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
Thrillist
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
NBC New York
NYC School Calendar: When's the First Day Again? And More Burning Questions
New York City announced a COVID protocol overhaul for its public school system this week, relaxing virus restrictions as the nation's largest district prepares to return to the classroom in a few weeks. The details (find them here) notwithstanding, the announcement served as a reality check for many parents who...
marthastewart.com
New Yorkers and Chicagoans Might Be Able to See the Northern Lights From Their Backyards This Week—Here's Why
On a few lucky occasions, certain celestial phenomenons are visible from Earth—think everything from rare supermoons to shooting stars. Solar storms that occur in outer space also give us a view inside the happenings of the universe: The result is called aurora borealis, more commonly known as the northern lights.
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
New York City Police Searching for Brooklyn Subway Groper
NEW YORK, NY – A 42-year-old woman was groped by an unknown male while inside...
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NYPD: Woman escapes custody in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police say a female prisoner escaped in the Bronx on Wednesday.Police say the 33-year-old woman escaped from the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section around 8:15 p.m.It's unknown why she was in custody or how she escaped.
Infestation continues! Video shows hundreds of spotted lanternflies covering Staten Island tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Islander was on a walk with his dog when he noticed a shocking sight: Hundreds of spotted lanternflies snaking up a tree on Boundary Avenue in Midland Beach. The invasive pest, while now common on Staten Island, gave Charles Pulci pause. “I was...
Conan O'Brien, Wanda Sykes, and Tracy Morgan among the headliner at the New York Comedy Festival
The diverse lineup includes headliners like John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes, and Jo Koy.
2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen tree can inflict. The first of […]
Winning Cash4Life, Mega Millions tickets sold in NYC expire soon
NEW YORK (PIX11) — You could be a millionaire, but you’ll have to act quickly. Two winning lottery tickets sold in the five boroughs for drawings held nearly a year ago remain unclaimed, officials said Thursday, urging the winners to come forward before their claims expire next month. A jackpot-winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per […]
fox5ny.com
Good food and drinks at Bartaco
Every day is taco Tuesday at Bartaco, which has locations in New York, Connecticut, and several more states. Christal Young sampled the cocktails and eats at the location in Port Chester.
fox5ny.com
Increase in package thefts on Upper West Side
New York City residents who don't live in buildings with doormen are complaining about their packages being stolen, after several recent incidents on the Upper West Side. So how are those thieves getting in and what can you do to protect your property? FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis takes a closer look.
