ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

Jury convicts Michael Carbo in 1986 rape and murder on Iron Range

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBttL_0hJlaw0200

DULUTH, Minn. -- A jury on Tuesday convicted a man charged with raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota's Iron Range in a case that was revived by genealogy database analysts.

Michael Allan Carbo Jr. , 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. Her death "prompted one of the most exhaustive investigations in St. Louis County," county attorney Kimberly Maki said in announcing the verdict.

Daugherty was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986, by police conducting a welfare check. Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead.

Nancy Daugherty BCA

The break came in 2020 after Chisholm police approached the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about providing a sample of the DNA evidence to a company that analyzes public genealogy databases. The company identified Carbo as a potential suspect.

Investigators obtained a DNA sample from Carbo and it matched, authorities said. Carbo was 18 at the time, lived less than a mile from the crime scene and attended school with Daugherty's children.

Carbo faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Minnesota man convicted in woman's 1986 rape and murder in a case revived by genealogy database analysts

A jury on Tuesday convicted a man charged with raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota's Iron Range in a case that was revived by genealogy database analysts. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. Her death "prompted one of the most exhaustive investigations in St. Louis County," county attorney Kimberly Maki said in announcing the verdict.
CHISHOLM, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Cold Case Murder Investigation Ends With Conviction

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted a man charged with raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range in a case that was revived by genealogy database analysts. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of...
KIMT

Jury convicts Minnesota man in 1986 killing on Iron Range

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted a man charged with raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range in a case that was revived by genealogy database analysts. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of...
CHISHOLM, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man pleads guilty to 2018 Duluth murder

DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth murder suspect has pleaded guilty to a 2018 crime. Brian Ross Shaw, 34, of Hibbing, entered that plea to his unintentional second degree murder charge in St. Louis County Court Tuesday morning. He’s accused of shooting Kevin John Weiss, 35, in the Gary New Duluth...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Chisholm, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Chisholm, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman

DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
VIRGINIA, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Vehicle Into Tree

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 46-year-old Arthur Rajala of Colerain was traveling south on Hwy. 6 north of Grand Rapids when he crossed into the oncoming lane shortly before 5 p.m. The report says Rajala’s vehicle then drove off the oncoming shoulder, entered the ditch and collided with a tree.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alcohol believed to be major factor in crash that killed 39-year-old woman

EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Officers say alcohol was a major factor in a fatal crash late Friday night on Highway 21.Responders were dispatched to a crash with injuries at the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at approximately 11:32 p.m.The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 when it was struck by a pickup truck driving westbound. It appears the pickup truck crossed the centerline of the highway into oncoming traffic.The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as a 39-year-old from Rural Eveleth, Minn. The 40-year-old pickup truck driver had minor injuries and was taken to a Duluth hospital for treatment. The driver from Virginia, Minn. is charged with criminal vehicular homicide upon his release from the hospital.The crash remains under investigation.
VIRGINIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Sentencing#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Man dies after crashing into tree in rural Itasca County

STOKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died after he crashed into a tree Tuesday afternoon in Itasca County.Officers responded to the crash on Highway 6 around 4:56 p.m.According to the police, Arthur Rajala of Coleraine was traveling southbound in his GMC Yukon when he crossed the centerline. His car went into a ditch before hitting a tree.Police say Rajala was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Ely Echo

Ely Police Report for July 16-31, 2022

• Traffic Stop- Individual issued a citation for Driving after Revocation. • Animal Disturbance- Officers were contacted about two dogs in a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was located and the air conditioner was on. • Loud Music- Officers were contacted about loud music that was playing. Officers were...
ELY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

One dead after Iron Range car crash

EMBARRASS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 39-year-old woman was killed in a car crash near Embarrass Friday night. First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash near Highway 21 and Highway 135 at 11:32 p.m. Friday. According to authorities, a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 21. Officials said...
EMBARRASS, MN
fox9.com

2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways

(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
trfradio.com

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Accident in Itasca County

A Coleraine area man is dead following a single vehicle accident Tuesday in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Arthur Nikolai Rajala, 46, was killed when the southbound 2015 Yukon he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic near milepost 114 on Highway 6 in Stokes Township. According to the report, the Yukon drove off the oncoming shoulder into the ditch and struck a tree.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota

ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.
ANGORA, MN
kdal610.com

Cook Man Dies In Highway 53 Crash

ANGORA TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A one vehicle crash on Highway 53 near the Heino Road in Angora Township resulted in the death of a 59 year old Cook man. The Minnesota State Patrol says the northbound Corvette driven by Glen Economy lost control while passing another vehicle, left the roadway and rolled.
cbs3duluth.com

Flash Flood Warnings cover parts of the Northland Wednesday night

Heavy rain from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon has led to flood troubles from Grand Rapids to Cloquet to Duluth and even along Highway One in northern Minnesota. A line of at least two more lows from the west will keep rain chances going from Tuesday night to Saturday. Rain totals have run towards two inches for towns that faced flooding while the rest of us got much less than that. Tuesday night totals could go near a quarter inch. Finally by Sunday, it should clear up towards the sunny side again. The normal high is 76 this week and we will be close or a little below that.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Subaru Holds “Love a Pet” adoption event

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Some furry friends got the chance to go home with new loving families Wednesday, thanks to the Miller Hill Subaru’s “Love a Pet” adoption event. Tails were wagging Right in-front of the Subaru dealership in Hermantown. Where about a dozen cats and dogs, from the Babinski Foundation animal shelter in Pequot Lakes, got the chance to find their forever family.
HERMANTOWN, MN
boreal.org

Flash flood warning...heads up to campers

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 18, 2022. Heads Up Campers In the Isabella and Butterfly Lake Areas as well as in the Lake Winnie, Hill City, Swatara, and far northwest Aitkin County areas. A Flash Flood Warning and Flood Advisories remain In Effect. 3...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy