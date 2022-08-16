ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
meadecountyky.com

Joe Prather Highway (KY 313) pavement preservation project starts; expect delays

A Cape Seal pavement preservation project is underway along KY 313 in Meade County from the Hardin County Line to the intersection with US 60. The first phase of the project is a Chip Seal treatment of the existing surface. Once the first phase is complete, curing will take a minimum of three days. Motorists should be aware they will be temporarily driving on a surface containing fine gravel until the final phase of the project is complete. The final phase will consist of a thin-layer application of asphalt.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Oldham County, KY
Government
County
Oldham County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WLKY.com

TARC gets $7.4 million grant for more electric buses, jobs in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A competitive grant of $7.4 million from the Federal Transit Administration will allow TARC to contribute to a greener Louisville with electric buses. Officials say the funds will be used to purchase six extended-range battery vehicles, upgrade its existing electrical service and install the necessary charging infrastructure.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Waste#Water Management#Manufacturing Plant#Concrete Plant#Urban Construction#Underearth Llc
WKYT 27

Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Hardin County man killed in Grayson County two-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Thursday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 103 mile-marker around 8:30 a.m. Police said a 2003 Jeep Liberty...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Cars
clayconews.com

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron: "Policy places unnecessary Strain on Teachers and Hinders the Development of our Children" / Urges Jefferson County Board of Education to End Mask Mandate

FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Cameron on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 urged the Jefferson County Board of Education (Board) to end the mask mandate for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). On July 22, 2022, JCPS announced a mask mandate that applies to everyone who enters a JCPS building or bus.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

String of mail thefts costing victims money and peace of mind

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the past month, two Louisville mail carriers have been threatened, one with a knife and another with a gun, then robbed. Mailboxes are being targeted too. It has some concerned about the safety of their mail. Bike shop owner Vic Miller says he is cautious...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WUKY

Suggestions for Lexington's Blue Grass Airport? Now is the time to weigh in

The master plan maps out goals and strategies covering five, ten, and twenty year spans — and is typically updated only once in a decade. And the process is a lengthy one. Over the course of the next 18 months, the airport will gather and analyze operational, environmental, and financial data about the facility and consult with both experts and the general public.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: One dead in fatal collision in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they located a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy