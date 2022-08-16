Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
INDOT planning new construction project for I-64, I-265 in Floyd County
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- With the Sherman Minton Bridge gridlocked for renovation, many drivers may not want to hear about more orange cones through Floyd County. But the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) already has plans in the works. INDOT is in the early planning stages of adding lanes...
WLKY.com
Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown. "I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what's going on across the street," one resident said.
meadecountyky.com
Joe Prather Highway (KY 313) pavement preservation project starts; expect delays
A Cape Seal pavement preservation project is underway along KY 313 in Meade County from the Hardin County Line to the intersection with US 60. The first phase of the project is a Chip Seal treatment of the existing surface. Once the first phase is complete, curing will take a minimum of three days. Motorists should be aware they will be temporarily driving on a surface containing fine gravel until the final phase of the project is complete. The final phase will consist of a thin-layer application of asphalt.
wdrb.com
Part of I-64 West in Franklin County closed Wednesday for bridge repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday in Franklin County. Crews are working to repair the deck of the bridge over Evergreen Road at mile point 49.8. If you're headed from Frankfort or Lexington to Louisville, you'll need to detour. Drivers can take exit 53B...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Zoneton Fire Department donates fire truck to Eastern Kentucky flood victims
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department, known in the area for their Christmas firetruck, is channeling their inner Santa Claus. The department has decided to donate a Pumper Fire Truck to the Wolf Coal Fire Department in Breathitt County, which was recently devastated by flooding. Deputy Chief Tracey...
wdrb.com
Residents oppose building of concrete plant across from residential Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in one Louisville neighborhood want to settle the dust surrounding the construction of a concrete plant they say will ruin their air quality. Construction is underway a concrete plant on Aiken Road, but across the street is a neighborhood where many people are trying...
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
WLKY.com
TARC gets $7.4 million grant for more electric buses, jobs in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A competitive grant of $7.4 million from the Federal Transit Administration will allow TARC to contribute to a greener Louisville with electric buses. Officials say the funds will be used to purchase six extended-range battery vehicles, upgrade its existing electrical service and install the necessary charging infrastructure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
wdrb.com
KSP: Hardin County man killed in Grayson County two-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Thursday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 103 mile-marker around 8:30 a.m. Police said a 2003 Jeep Liberty...
WLKY.com
New garden shop opens in Jeffersontown's historic Gaslight District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new garden shop is now open in Jeffersontown. Above The Dirt is on Taylorsville Road in the historic Gaslight District. The shop features plants of all varieties for indoor, outdoor and landscaping. Owner Paula Henson said the shop is for plant lovers and hobbyists who...
Wave 3
Bullitt County Housing hosts shoe drive to support Homelessness Prevention
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Housing First (BCHF) is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser until Sept. 30 to raise funds for Homelessness Prevention. The fundraiser began on Aug. 1. with the group collecting pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes. Anyone can donate their shoes at 295 N...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron: "Policy places unnecessary Strain on Teachers and Hinders the Development of our Children" / Urges Jefferson County Board of Education to End Mask Mandate
FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Cameron on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 urged the Jefferson County Board of Education (Board) to end the mask mandate for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). On July 22, 2022, JCPS announced a mask mandate that applies to everyone who enters a JCPS building or bus.
wdrb.com
String of mail thefts costing victims money and peace of mind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the past month, two Louisville mail carriers have been threatened, one with a knife and another with a gun, then robbed. Mailboxes are being targeted too. It has some concerned about the safety of their mail. Bike shop owner Vic Miller says he is cautious...
WUKY
Suggestions for Lexington's Blue Grass Airport? Now is the time to weigh in
The master plan maps out goals and strategies covering five, ten, and twenty year spans — and is typically updated only once in a decade. And the process is a lengthy one. Over the course of the next 18 months, the airport will gather and analyze operational, environmental, and financial data about the facility and consult with both experts and the general public.
WLKY.com
Oldham County School's absence policy causing concern for parents
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — An old attendance policy is causing a stir in Oldham County Schools as the superintendent's office has decided to more strictly enforce the policy. The policy in question, OCBE 9010, states as follows;. "A student may receive an excused absence for good cause upon receipt...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
wymt.com
Stuffed three-legged coyote among haul of stolen items recovered in central Ky.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Scott County have recovered a large amount of stolen items after a months-long investigation. The search led them to find large amounts of drugs, firearms, and one item you wouldn’t expect. After several months of tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts,...
WLKY.com
LMPD: One dead in fatal collision in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they located a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
Comments / 0