Lincoln man arrested for Beatrice shootings now suspected in $100,000 vandalism, police say

Five teens were referred to the juvenile court system after police say they drove two stolen cars around south Lincoln and crashed one of them Friday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the alleged joyriding started sometime before 6:20 a.m. Friday, when a 43-year-old man reported two cars — a 2011 Nissan Maxima and a 2005 Dodge Magnum — stolen from his driveway near 60th Street and Leighton Avenue.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO