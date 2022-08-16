Lincoln man arrested for Beatrice shootings now suspected in $100,000 vandalism, police say

Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Firth man, 52, accused of shooting at stop signs while drinking, driving, sheriff says
In what Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner described as a rare, "gratifying" end to a vandalism case, deputies cited a 52-year-old Firth man who they say shot several rounds from a .22-caliber rifle into a county stop sign Wednesday night. Authorities responded at 11:30 p.m. to the intersection near South...
Sioux City Journal
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
Sioux City Journal
Five teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln joyride, police say
Five teens were referred to the juvenile court system after police say they drove two stolen cars around south Lincoln and crashed one of them Friday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the alleged joyriding started sometime before 6:20 a.m. Friday, when a 43-year-old man reported two cars — a 2011 Nissan Maxima and a 2005 Dodge Magnum — stolen from his driveway near 60th Street and Leighton Avenue.
Sioux City Journal
Here's a guide to construction to look out for as UNL students return for fall semester
Fall classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are scheduled to begin Monday, but the process of moving thousands of students back to campus is underway. As usual, move-in is also taking place in the heart of Nebraska's construction season, with several projects on UNL's City Campus expected to interrupt traffic for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys golf wins triangular at Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys golf team on Thursday turned another win with a score of 320 at Dodge Riverside Golf Course in Council Bluffs. The Warriors beat Sioux City West, which had a team score of 434 and Council Bluffs Jefferson, which there...
Comments / 0